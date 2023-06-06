Home / India News / HC asks trial courts to allow hybrid hearing of cases without prior request

HC asks trial courts to allow hybrid hearing of cases without prior request

The court had first summoned Kejriwal and Singh on April 15, asking them to appear before it on May 23

Press Trust of India New Delhi
HC asks trial courts to allow hybrid hearing of cases without prior request

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court has directed the trial courts in the city to allow a hybrid hearing of the cases listed before them, without any prior request for the same from the parties.

The court has directed to ensure that in matrimonial disputes, cases concerning child adoption and child custody, sexual offences or violence against women and those invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, no one apart from the parties and their counsel can access or join the proceedings digitally.

It has also said in case of in-camera proceedings or where a specific direction is issued by a judge, digital or physical access to the hearing should be limited to the persons concerned.

"The district courts in Delhi shall permit any of the parties and/or their counsel to appear through hybrid/video-conferencing mode during court proceedings, without there being any requirement of a prior request for the same," the high court said in a notification issued on June 5.

Also Read

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

More SC, ST, OBC judges in district, subordinate courts than higher courts

165 death sentences by trial courts in 2022, highest since 2000: Report

HC asks officials to respond to plea to set 42 commercial courts in Delhi

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

TN CM lauds IFS official for winning UNESCO award for biosphere management

Solve road, housing-related problems promptly: Smriti Irani to officials

Technical survey of Gurdaspur-Jammu gas pipeline complete: Housing Minister

Odisha govt revises death toll in Balasore triple train crash to 288

Govt to build 25 km highway in Nagaland to improve northeast connectivity

Topics :Delhi High CourtDelhiHigh Court

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story