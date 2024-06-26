Trained cops, new apps: Centre readies for rollout of three criminal laws

The Centre on Wednesday said it has taken several steps to ensure a smooth rollout of the three criminal laws, including training nearly four million grassroots functionaries and half a million police and prison personnel.

Parliament passed the three laws - the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 – in its winter session last year. The laws were notified on December 25, 2023 and will come into force from July 1. The three laws will replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.

The Opposition members of the parliamentary standing committee on home had submitted their dissents in its final report. Recently, the Opposition has demanded a parliamentary review of the three laws. In her letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged him that the Centre should not implement the laws as they were passed in undue haste and called for a parliamentary review of the laws.

However, the Centre, officials said, has prepared extensively for the rollout of the three laws. The laws envisage greater use of technology in the criminal justice system for which the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed three apps - eSakshya, NyayShruti and eSummon. These apps will facilitate videography and photography of crime scenes, judicial hearings and delivery of court summons electronically.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has made 23 functional modifications in the existing Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) application under which all cases are registered now in every police station in the country, sources said. The NCRB is also providing technical assistance to the states and UTs to help the transition to the new system.

Some of the highlights of the three laws include a provision of ‘zero’ first information report (FIR), registration of police complaints online, summons through electronic modes and mandatory videography of crime scenes of all heinous crimes.

Under the new laws, a person can now report incidents by electronic communication, without the need to physically visit a police station. With the introduction of zero FIR, an individual can lodge an FIR at any police station, regardless of jurisdiction. The process of evidence collection at the crime scene will be mandatorily videographed to prevent tampering of evidence.

The accused and victims are entitled to receive copies of FIRs, police reports, chargesheets, statements, confessions and other documents within 14 days. Courts can grant a maximum of two adjournments to avoid unnecessary delays in case hearings, ensuring timely justice delivery.

The new laws mandate all state governments to implement witness protection scheme. A new chapter has been added in the BNS to address offences against women and children. The new laws introduce community service for minor offences.

Going the extra mile



- 4 million grassroots level functionaries trained

- 565,746 police, prison, forensics, judicial and prosecution officials trained

- 36 support teams and call centres to handhold states and UTs

- Three new apps developed for delivery of summons and collection of evidence