Indians lost over 12 million euro on rejected Schengen visas in 2023

In 2023, Indians were among the top five nationalities with the highest number of rejected Schengen visa applications. A staggering 151,752 visa requests from India were denied, according to a report by Schengen.news.

This resulted in an estimated loss of 12.1 million euros in visa application fees for Indian applicants, underscoring the financial burden on those wishing to travel to Schengen countries.

According to Schengen.news, Schengen states rejected a total of 1.6 million euros visa applications in 2023, generating 130 million euros in fees. Among the affected nationalities, Indian applicants experienced notable financial losses due to high rejection rates. Other nationalities with significant rejection rates included Turks, Algerians, Moroccans, and Chinese.

Moroccan nationals also faced a high number of visa rejections . Out of 591,000 visa applications from Morocco, 136,367 were denied. Meanwhile, Chinese applicants saw 60,554 visa rejections, making China the fifth country with the most denied visas. Despite this, China had one of the highest approval rates for the year.

Turkish nationals incurred the highest monetary loss, spending 13.5 million euros on rejected visa applications. Algerians followed closely with a loss of 13.3 million euros. Moroccans lost 10.9 million euros, and Chinese applicants faced losses of 4.8 million euros despite having a high approval rate.

In terms of rejection rates by percentage, Comoro nationals from East Africa had the highest rate at 57.7 per cent, followed by Pakistani nationals with a 48.2 per cent rejection rate.

What are the Schengen member countries?

The Schengen Area comprises 26 countries, including 23 European Union (EU) member states and four non-EU nations that are part of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). The four non-EU countries are Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland, and Switzerland. The EU member states are Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Denmark, Greece, Belgium, Slovenia, Italy, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, France, Sweden, Spain, and Croatia.

How does a Schengen visa work?

A Schengen visa allows for travel or short-term stays of up to 90 days within 180-day period across any Schengen Area country. A visa issued by one Schengen state is valid in all other Schengen states. Applicants must apply for the visa in the country of their principal destination. If visiting multiple Schengen countries without a primary destination, the visa must be obtained from the country of first entry.