Trainer aircraft makes emergency landing in K'taka, no casualties reported

A two-seater trainer aircraft operated by a private flight training academy made an emergency landing on agricultural land at a village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district in Karnataka

Press Trust of India Kalaburagi (K'taka)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
A two-seater trainer aircraft operated by a private flight training academy made an emergency landing on agricultural land at a village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district in Karnataka on Sunday, police said.

There are no casualties in the incident, nor is there any major damage to the aircraft, they said.

The trainer aircraft, which was owned by 'Redbird Flight Training Academy', made the emergency landing on an agricultural field near Pete Sirur village in Chittapur taluk of the district.

Police said, according to Kalaburagi Airport authorities, the aircraft developed technical glitches a few minutes after taking off from the domestic airport, forcing the pilot to make a landing on the farmland after informing the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

The pilot instructor and a trainee onboard the aircraft are safe, they said, adding that a local police team has visited the spot.

All the authorities concerned including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have been informed, officials said, adding that a team will visit Kalaburagi to investigate the incident.

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

