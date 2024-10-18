Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Supreme Court closes proceedings against Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation

Supreme Court closes proceedings against Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud noted that both the women were major and have stated that they were residing at the ashram voluntarily

Jaggi Vasudev
Jaggi Vasudev (File Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 2:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday closed the proceedings in a habeas corpus petition filed by a man who had alleged that his two daughters were held captive inside the premises of spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation at Coimbatore.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud noted that both the women were major and have stated that they were residing at the ashram voluntarily and without any coercion.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A habeas corpus petition is filed seeking direction to produce before the court a person who is missing or has been illegally detained.

The bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, also noted that in pursuance of its October 3 order, the police has submitted a status report before it.
 

The bench observed it would be unnecessary for the apex court to expand upon the ambit of these proceedings which arises from a habeas corpus petition which was initially filed before the Madras High Court.

On October 3, the top court had effectively halted the police probe into the alleged illegal confinement of two women at the Foundation's ashram at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

Transferring to itself the habeas corpus petition which was filed before the high court, the top court had directed the Tamil Nadu Police to not take any further action in pursuance of the high court's direction asking it to inquire into the alleged illegal confinement of the women.

The apex court had passed the order after the Isha Foundation approached it challenging the high court's order directing the Coimbatore Police to collect all case details registered against the Foundation and produce them before the court for further consideration.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Supreme Court rejects petition for regulatory body over OTT platforms

Supreme Court grants bail to MLA Abbas Ansari in money laundering case

Child marriage prevention cannot be undermined by personal laws: SC

Kapil Sibal hails Supreme court ruling on Section 6A of Citizenship Act

Next Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to have six-month tenure

Topics :Supreme CourtJaggi VasudevTamil Nadu

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story