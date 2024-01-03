Truck drivers' strike live updates: Strike called off after two days

Latest updates: People flocked to get their tanks filled as over 2,000 petrol pumps across western and northern India ran dry on Tuesday night. Petrol and diesel supplies were hit across parts of the country after the strike entered the second day on Tuesday. A shortage of vegetable supplies in major markets of North India has also been caused by the truck drivers' strike. This has led to to the price of several vegetables rising in some markets.

Drivers of trucks, buses, and tankers had launched a three-day strike to protest a new law that prescribes punishment of up to 10 years' imprisonment or a maximum of 700,000 rupees ($8,405) fine for those who run away without informing authorities after causing serious road accidents.

On Tuesday, the government said it will invoke these laws only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) - a group of transporters that is part of the protest.