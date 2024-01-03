Home / India News / Truck drivers' strike live updates: Strike called off after two days
LiveNew Update

Truck drivers' strike live updates: Strike called off after two days

Catch all the latest updates on the the truck drivers' strike here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Truck drivers protest

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 11:38 AM IST
Latest updates:  People flocked to get their tanks filled as over 2,000 petrol pumps across western and northern India ran dry on Tuesday night. Petrol and diesel supplies were hit across parts of the country after the strike entered the second day on Tuesday.
A shortage of vegetable supplies in major markets of North India has also been caused by the truck drivers' strike. This has led to to the price of several vegetables rising in some markets.
Drivers of trucks, buses, and tankers had launched a three-day strike to protest a new law that prescribes punishment of up to 10 years' imprisonment or a maximum of 700,000 rupees ($8,405) fine for those who run away without informing authorities after causing serious road accidents.
On Tuesday, the government said it will invoke these laws only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) - a group of transporters that is part of the protest.

Key Events

11:38 AM

Decision to be taken only after consultation with AIMTC: Home secretary

11:17 AM

Truck drivers' strike called off after talks with govt

Decision to be taken only after consultation with AIMTC: Home secretary

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had said that the decision to invoke a new penal provision related to hit-and-run cases, which has sparked protests by truckers, will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress.

Truck drivers' strike called off after talks with govt

 
 
The truck drivers' protest was called off after two days after assurance from the central government that new laws for hit-and-run accidents will not be implemented until further talks with union representatives. Petrol and diesel supplies were affectedacross parts of the country after the strike entered the second day on Tuesday.
Topics :Amit ShahDrivers Unioncriminal casesGovernmentIndia

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

