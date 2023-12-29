Home / India News / Two alliance leaders to take oath as ministers in Kerala's CPI(M)-led govt

Two alliance leaders to take oath as ministers in Kerala's CPI(M)-led govt

On Sunday, the LDF announced a cabinet reshuffle and said that the new ministers would be sworn in on December 29

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury addresses a press conference
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 11:19 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Ramachandran Kadannappally of Congress (S) and K B Ganesh Kumar of Kerala Congress (B) are set to take the oath as ministers in Kerala's CPI(M)-led LDF government on Friday afternoon, officials said here.

The swearing-in ceremony for the minister-designates will take place at 4 pm at Raj Bhavan, with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administering the oath of office to the new ministers, officials said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Earlier, the Governor approved the state government's proposal for the induction of two new ministers into the state cabinet.

On Sunday, the LDF announced a cabinet reshuffle and said that the new ministers would be sworn in on December 29.

Following the understanding among the partners in the LDF, Antony Raju of the Democratic Kerala Congress and Ahammad Devarkovil of the Indian National League resigned as Transport Minister and Ports Minister, respectively.

When the second LDF government assumed power in the state in May 2021, partners in the CPI(M)-led alliance had agreed to allocate cabinet berths to four single MLA parties on a "sharing the term" basis.

The decision to share the term was made citing constitutional clauses that restrict the cabinet to 21 members.

Also Read

Left, Congress instilling fear among minorities on UCC: Chandrasekhar

Explained: Manchester United's Brazillian winger Antony's controversy

Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi dies at 40, fans offer condolences

State Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Rajnath Singh slams BRS govt at rally

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

Thick fog blankets large parts of Punjab, Haryana; visibility compromised

New Year 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; check details here

IAF Chief Chaudhari visits 2 frontline operational bases in western sector

Centre expected to maintain fiscal discipline in Interim Budget 2024

Delhi 2023: Year of unrelenting tussle between AAP dispensation, L-G

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kerala govtKerala governmentCPI MCPI (M)Indian National Congress

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story