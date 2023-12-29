Home / India News / New Year 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; check details here

New Year 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; check details here

Delhi Traffic Police will deploy around 2,500 personnel for the smooth movement of vehicles and 250 teams to regulate drunk driving

Delhi Police will work in two different shifts on New Year 2024 eve (PTI Photo)
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 11:17 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Ahead of New Year 2024, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory. According to the officials, Police will be deployed at key locations like Connaught Place, India Gate, Aerocity, Qutub Minar, Greater Kailash, Saket Mall, Netaji Subhash Place, Mukherjee Nagar area, Vasant Kunj Mall, EDM Mall, Pacific Mall, Champa Gali, Hudson lane, and Hauz Khas.

The traffic will be controlled in the Connaught Place area after 8 pm. 10,000 personnel will be on the ground to control hooliganism and traffic violations.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Delhi Police will work in two different shifts, and all Station House Officers (SHOs) have been ordered to be on the road to maintain law and order. The first shit will start from 5 pm to midnight 12 am. Another shift will be from 12 am to 6 am.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that if anyone is found stunt or triple riding, their motorcycle will be impounded.

The Police have strengthened the security at high-footfall market areas. It has identified more than 500 vulnerable points. Special checking teams will be deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 drunken points.

The Delhi Traffic Police will deploy around 2,500 personnel for the smooth movement of vehicles and 250 teams to regulate drunk driving.

Police have also urged people not to drink and drive on New Year, observe traffic signals and stay within prescribed speed limits.

"Not to indulge in racing or competition with other vehicles. Especially two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and avoid triple-riding and not indulge in reckless, dangerous or zig-zag driving," a senior police officer of the south district said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Moreover, the Police also stated that an advisory has also been issued for the people who will be travelling to New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations on December 31.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

IAF Chief Chaudhari visits 2 frontline operational bases in western sector

Centre expected to maintain fiscal discipline in Interim Budget 2024

Delhi 2023: Year of unrelenting tussle between AAP dispensation, L-G

Pentagon on 2023: Modernising scope of military engagements with India

Mizoram grants general consent to CBI for probing offences in the state

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :New YearNew Year's DayNew Year's EveNew Year EveDelhi PoliceDelhi Traffic PoliceDelhi trafficconnaught placeBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story