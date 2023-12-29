New Year 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; check details here

Ahead of New Year 2024 , Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory. According to the officials, Police will be deployed at key locations like Connaught Place, India Gate, Aerocity, Qutub Minar, Greater Kailash, Saket Mall, Netaji Subhash Place, Mukherjee Nagar area, Vasant Kunj Mall, EDM Mall, Pacific Mall, Champa Gali, Hudson lane, and Hauz Khas.

The traffic will be controlled in the Connaught Place area after 8 pm. 10,000 personnel will be on the ground to control hooliganism and traffic violations.

Delhi Police will work in two different shifts, and all Station House Officers (SHOs) have been ordered to be on the road to maintain law and order. The first shit will start from 5 pm to midnight 12 am. Another shift will be from 12 am to 6 am.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that if anyone is found stunt or triple riding, their motorcycle will be impounded.

The Police have strengthened the security at high-footfall market areas. It has identified more than 500 vulnerable points. Special checking teams will be deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 drunken points.

The Delhi Traffic Police will deploy around 2,500 personnel for the smooth movement of vehicles and 250 teams to regulate drunk driving.

Police have also urged people not to drink and drive on New Year, observe traffic signals and stay within prescribed speed limits.

"Not to indulge in racing or competition with other vehicles. Especially two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and avoid triple-riding and not indulge in reckless, dangerous or zig-zag driving," a senior police officer of the south district said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Moreover, the Police also stated that an advisory has also been issued for the people who will be travelling to New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations on December 31.

