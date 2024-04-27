Home / India News / Two CRPF personnel killed, another 2 injured in militant attack in Manipur

Two CRPF personnel killed, another 2 injured in militant attack in Manipur

A massive search was underway to find the perpetrators of the attack, police said

Army Border Forces. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured as militants allegedly attacked a camp of security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targetting the camp. It started around 12.30 am and continued till about 2.15 am. The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of CRPF's 128 battalion," a senior police officer said.

The deceased were identified as CRPF sub-inspector N Sarkar and head constable Arup Saini, he said.

The injured were inspector Jadav Das and constable Aftab Das, he said, adding that they received splinter wounds.

The CRPF personnel were deployed to provide security to the IRBn camp.

A massive search was underway to find the perpetrators of the attack, police said.

Also Read

'Ads of greatness won't be enough': Priyanka slams PM over Manipur violence

3 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Pakistan making attempts to push foreign terrorists into J-K: Army

76th Army Day 2024: Army Day parade takes place in Lucknow, check updates

J-K encounter: 5 Lashkar terrorists killed, bodies being retrieved

Amritpal Singh to contest LS polls from Khadoor Sahib as Independent

Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Phase 2 witnesses 70.21% voting in Kerala

Forest fire reaches Nainital's High Court Colony; army called for support

Deregister Go First aircraft in five days, Delhi High Court tells DGCA

HCLTech to hire more than 10,000 freshers from campuses for FY25

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CRPF CRPF camp attackCRPF jawanmilitantsmilitants attack

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story