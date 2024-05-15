After Delhi and Jaipur, bomb threats made to 10 schools in UP's Kanpur

As many as 10 schools in Kanpur received bomb threats on Wednesday, after schools in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan’s Jaipur got similar messages in recent weeks.





Schools in the Uttar Pradesh city reportedly received the threat through an email that was linked to a Russian server.

The Kanpur police said that appropriate action is being taken in the matter. “Cyber cells are investigating. All DCP have been ordered to take teams to various schools in the city to restore public confidence and make necessary arrangements, including checking the CCTV footage,” Additional Police Commissioner, Harish Chandra, said in an official video statement on 'X'.

“The police are also trying to establish if there is any link between the threats received in Kapur schools and those received in Delhi, Lucknow and other places,” he added, advising the public not to panic.

The incident took place a day after seven Delhi hospitals and Tihar Jail received bomb threats by email on Tuesday. Two days ago, similar messages were sent to 20 hospitals, the airport and the office of the Northern Railways' CPRO in the national capital.

Nothing suspicious has been found as of now, officials said on Tuesday’s incident.

What is the source of threatening emails?

According to the Delhi Police, the emails were sent from 'beeble.com', a Europe-based mailing service company.

The contents of the email read, "I have placed explosive devices inside your building. They will explode in the following hour. This isn't a threat, you have a few hours to disarm the bomb or else the blood of innocent people inside the building will be on your hands."

"A group called 'Court' is behind this massacre," it said.

The Kanpur incident marks the fifth time in two weeks when public places have received such threats.