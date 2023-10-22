Home / India News / Two persons injured as training aircraft crashes near village in Pune

Two persons injured as training aircraft crashes near village in Pune

This is the second such incident involving the private aviation academy's aircraft in four days

Press Trust of India Pune
Representative image | Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A training aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed near a village in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday morning, injuring a trainee pilot and an instructor on board the plane, police said.

The aircraft crashed near Gojubavi village under Baramati taluka at around 8 am, they said.

"A training aircraft, belonging to the Redbird Flight Training Academy, crashed near Gojubavi village. A trainee pilot and an instructor suffered injuries in the crash. Both have been rushed to a nearby hospital," Baramati police station's senior inspector Prabhakar More said.

"The cause of the crash is not yet known. We are conducting a probe into the incident," he said.

This is the second such incident involving the private aviation academy's aircraft in four days.

On Thursday evening, a training aircraft of the academy crashed near Kaftal village in Baramati taluka, injuring a pilot, according to the police.

Also Read

Jofra Archer injury update: English pacer likely to play in ODI World Cup

Boom Boom is back! Bumrah makes India comeback after long injury break

World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN: Hardik Pandya taken for scans after foot injury

Harris to be 1st woman to give commencement speech at US Military Academy

Premier League: Manchester City star Jack Grealish nears return from injury

India has never seen conflicts on which Israel, Hamas fighting: Bhagwat

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'poor' category with AQI of 266

LIVE: Cyclone Tej to transform into very severe storm today, says IMD

Cyclone Tej likely to transform into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm today: IMD

EAM concludes Singapore visit, says it presented chance to deepen ties

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :aircraft crashesPuneMaharashtra

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story