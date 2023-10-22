Home / India News / LIVE: Cyclone Tej to transform into very severe storm today, says IMD
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Cyclone Tej to transform into very severe storm today, says IMD

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Cyclone 'Tej', brewing over the Arabian Sea, is expected to transform into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) before noon on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Tej lay centered at 2330 IST of 21st Oct over SW Arabian Sea about 330 km ESE of Socotra (Yemen), 690 km SSE of Salalah (Oman), and 720 km SE of Al Ghaidah (Yemen). Very likely to intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm in the forenoon of 22nd Oct," the IMD posted from its handle on X.
 

A top official with Hezbollah vowed that Israel will pay a high price whenever it starts a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and said Saturday that his militant group based in Lebanon already is in the heart of the battle. The comments by Hezbollah's deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Kassem, came as Israel shelled and made drone strikes in southern Lebanon and Hezbollah fired rockets and missiles toward Israel. Hezbollah said six of its fighters were killed Saturday, the highest daily toll since the violence began two weeks ago.
 

Amid the controversy over his 'cash for query' charge against Mahua Moitra, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday said he has lodged a complaint with the anti-corruption body watchdog, Lokpal, against the Trinamool Congress leader. Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, Dubey posted in Hindi, "(I am) tired of hearing CBI, CBI. I filed a complaint (against Mahua Moitra) with the Lokpal today. The Lokpal is the only authority, which is mandated to look into complaints of corruption or impropriety against MPs, ministers or other people's representatives. The CBI is an agency through which it carries forward its investigation into such complaints."

Key Events

8:01 AM

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'poor' category with AQI of 266

7:32 AM

Cyclone Tej likely to transform into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm today: IMD

9:05 AM

Training aircraft crashes near Maharastra's Gojubavi village

A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said on Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties in the mishap. "A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in the Pune district. More details are awaited," an official of the Pune Rural Police said.

8:47 AM

"Anything can happen to us," says Azam Khan as UP police shift him and son Abdullah to different jails

The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday night shifted Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam to different jails from Rampur.

Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeem Fatima, and his son Abdullah Azam, who were convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh on October 18 in a fake birth certificate case, were awarded a seven-year jail term and a fine of Rs 15,000 to all three of them.

8:34 AM

India has never seen conflicts over issue on which Israel and Hamas are fighting: RSS chief Bhagwat

Hinduism respects all sects and India has never seen strifes on issues like the one that has led to the ongoing Hamas-Israel war, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said.

He was speaking at a programme organised at a school here on Saturday to mark 350 years of the coronation of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

8:15 AM

IDF conducts air strikes on 'terrorist compound' at Mosque in Jenin

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday said that IDF and Israel Securities Authorities carried out an aerial strike at the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist compound in the Al-Ansar Mosque in Jenin.

Taking to X, the Israel Defence Forces said that the recent IDF intel revealed that the Mosque was used as a command centre to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against civilians.

8:01 AM

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'poor' category with AQI of 266

The overall air quality in the national capital on Sunday morning was recorded in the 'poor category', with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 266 against 173 recorded on Saturday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality in Kartavya Path at India Gate was recorded at 266, IGI Terminal T3 in New Delhi at 276. Meanwhile, Noida recorded an AQI of 290 (poor) and Gurugram 152 (moderate). Anand Vihar breached the very poor category in New Delhi with an AQI of 345, IT0 with an AQI of 309, New Moti Bagh with an AQI of 360, Dwarkar Sector-8 recorded an AQI of 313.

7:52 AM

Australian prime minister announces China visit hours before leaving for US to meet Biden

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit China in early November, his office said Sunday hours before he was set to fly to the United States to meet President Joe Biden.

Albanese's office also said China agreed to review the crippling tariffs it placed on Australian wine that have effectively blocked trade with the winemakers' biggest export market since 2020.

7:34 AM

'Cash for query' scandal: Dubey moves Lokpal against Moitra, demands probe

Amid the controversy over his 'cash for query' charge against Mahua Moitra, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday said he has lodged a complaint with the anti-corruption body watchdog, Lokpal, against the Trinamool Congress leader.

The move by the BJP Lok Sabha MP to move the anti-corruption watchdog against Moitra comes at a time when the Ethics Committee of the Lower House is already looking into the allegations against her.

 

7:33 AM

Hezbollah official says his group already 'is in heart' of Israel-Hamas war

A top official with Hezbollah vowed that Israel will pay a high price whenever it starts a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and said Saturday that his militant group based in Lebanon already is in the heart of the battle.

For Hezbollah, heating up the Lebanon-Israel border has a clear purpose, Kassem said: We are trying to weaken the Israeli enemy and let them know that we are ready. Hamas officials have said that if Israel starts a ground offensive in Gaza, Hezbollah will join the fighting.

 

7:32 AM

Cyclone Tej likely to transform into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm today: IMD

Cyclone 'Tej', brewing over the Arabian Sea, is expected to transform into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) before noon on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The storm over the Arabian Sea is likely to cross between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman) in the early hours of October 25. The IMD further said that it was likely to further intensify into a deep depression over the next 24 hours.

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Om BirlaCycloneIMDArabian SeaHezbollahLebanonisraelIsrael-PalestineHamasGazamilitantsMahua MoitraLokpalBJPTMCAll India Trinamool Congress

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF