LIVE: Cyclone Tej to transform into very severe storm today, says IMD

Cyclone 'Tej', brewing over the Arabian Sea, is expected to transform into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) before noon on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Tej lay centered at 2330 IST of 21st Oct over SW Arabian Sea about 330 km ESE of Socotra (Yemen), 690 km SSE of Salalah (Oman), and 720 km SE of Al Ghaidah (Yemen). Very likely to intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm in the forenoon of 22nd Oct," the IMD posted from its handle on X.

A top official with Hezbollah vowed that Israel will pay a high price whenever it starts a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and said Saturday that his militant group based in Lebanon already is in the heart of the battle. The comments by Hezbollah's deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Kassem, came as Israel shelled and made drone strikes in southern Lebanon and Hezbollah fired rockets and missiles toward Israel. Hezbollah said six of its fighters were killed Saturday, the highest daily toll since the violence began two weeks ago.

Amid the controversy over his 'cash for query' charge against Mahua Moitra, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday said he has lodged a complaint with the anti-corruption body watchdog, Lokpal, against the Trinamool Congress leader. Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, Dubey posted in Hindi, "(I am) tired of hearing CBI, CBI. I filed a complaint (against Mahua Moitra) with the Lokpal today. The Lokpal is the only authority, which is mandated to look into complaints of corruption or impropriety against MPs, ministers or other people's representatives. The CBI is an agency through which it carries forward its investigation into such complaints."

