UAPA bail: Why foreign nationality alone is not enough to deny bail

The Supreme Court on October 27 upheld a bail order in the case of Union of India v. Mohamed Rifas (2026), a man alleged to be a Sri Lankan national, clarifying when a special restriction on bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA),1967, can apply. The court held that foreign nationality alone is insufficient to invoke Section 43D(7); the prosecution must also establish that the person entered India illegally or without authorisation. The ruling distinguishes illegal entry from overstaying a visa and clarifies how the provision applies to foreign nationals accused under the anti-terrorism law.

Why is getting bail under the UAPA so difficult?

The UAPA is India's primary anti-terrorism law, with stricter bail conditions than ordinary criminal law. Under Section 43D(5), a court cannot grant bail for specified offences under the Act if the prosecution's case appears prima facie true after examining the relevant material. Section 43D(7) imposes an additional restriction on certain foreign nationals who entered India illegally or without authorisation. However, these provisions do not mean bail is impossible in every case: conclusion relies on the circumstances of each case. In Watali (2019), the Supreme Court explained why UAPA bail is difficult, requiring courts to examine whether the allegations appear true. However, in K A Najeeb (2021), it clarified that prolonged detention and trial delays may justify bail to protect personal liberty under Article 21 which talks about self incarceration. These rulings show that strict bail conditions must be balanced with constitutional rights and applied according to the facts of each case.

What did the Supreme Court say about foreign nationals? The Supreme Court held that Section 43D(7) applies when the accused is charged with a UAPA offence, is not an Indian citizen, and entered India illegally or without authorisation. All three conditions must be met before this special restriction can apply. Even then, bail may be granted in very exceptional circumstances, provided the court records its reasons in writing. The provision, therefore, does not create a blanket ban on bail for foreign nationals. In this situation the court held that the facts of the particular case do not establish the conditions of the provisions.

Is overstaying a visa the same as entering India illegally? In Rifas's case, the prosecution alleged that he entered India in 2009 on a valid visa but overstayed it. The court distinguished this from illegal entry, holding that a subsequent visa overstay does not retrospectively make the original entry illegal. This distinction matters because Section 43D(7) specifically refers to the circumstances of entry into India. A visa overstay can have separate consequences under immigration law, but it does not, by itself, establish the condition required to invoke this special bail restriction. What is default bail, and why did it matter in this case?

Default bail or compulsive bail is mentioned in Section 187(3) of BNSS. It is a statutory safeguard that can arise when investigators fail to file a chargesheet within the prescribed period, provided the accused meets the legal requirements. Rifas received default bail in July 2018 because the investigating agency had not filed the chargesheet in time. The government later sought cancellation of his bail. Although the trial court cancelled it in 2022, the Madras High Court reversed that decision. The Supreme Court clarified that Section 43D(7) overrides Sections 43D(5) and 43D(6), but does not override Section 43D(2), which governs the extended investigation period and preserves the statutory default-bail framework.