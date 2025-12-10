Home / India News / Udhayanidhi says OTT is expanding Indian cinema, not replacing theatres

Speaking at an event, Udhayanidhi said filmmakers in cities such as Madurai and Salem can now upload their stories and reach audiences worldwide through streaming platforms

Udhayanidhi Stalin
File photo of Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:21 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin highlighted the role of OTT streaming platforms in the Indian film industry, saying they are expanding the film sector rather than replacing cinema.

Speaking at JioHotstar's South Unbound event on Tuesday, Udhayanidhi said filmmakers in cities such as Madurai and Salem can now upload their stories and reach audiences worldwide through streaming platforms.

The event also saw the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between JioHotstar and the Tamil Nadu government to promote the state's creative talent and cultural heritage.

"I am delighted to launch this partnership with JioHotstar. Chennai's tradition and passion for art and culture are centuries old, and even Telugu and Malayalam films are produced here," Udhayanidhi said.

"Art is a powerful force in politics and life. It can liberate, and movies can educate. Tamil cinema has a history of driving social change, with leaders like Annadurai and Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) instrumental in revolutionary shifts," he added.

Udhayanidhi highlighted South India's contribution to setting new benchmarks for Indian cinema. "Content is king, and we have a long way to go. OTT is not replacing cinema; it is expanding it. Today, everyone has a voicea filmmaker in Madurai or Salem can upload a story and reach audiences globally," he said.

Referring to the JioHotstar partnership, he said it would generate 1,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs in the state. "Our government is committed to building a strong economy hand-in-hand with cinema," he added.

Actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan said India's media and entertainment industry is not merely growing but transforming.

"For the first time, this shift is defined by the audience, not the device. Stories have always travelled with people; today, they travel with the viewer. The audience has become the platform, and that changes the relationship between the medium and the message forever," he said.

Referring to the LoI, Haasan said it represents a Rs 12,000-crore commitment to South Indian storytelling, with over Rs 4,000 crore earmarked for the region over the next five years.

"Stories never belonged to any screen; they travel with the listener and belong to the people. Screens simply follow them. This tectonic shift makes JioHotstar's initiative consequential for Tamil Nadunot just for its ambition, but for the opportunities it unlocks," Haasan added.

He noted that regional stories are increasingly becoming national, and ethnic stories are gaining international recognition.

"Stories born in Madurai, Malappuram, Mandya, or Machilipatnam are no longer regional cinemathey are national cultural events," he observed.

JioHotstar Head of Entertainment (South), Krishnan Kutty, said the South has always been a creative powerhouse.

"The stories born here are bold, the creators fearless, and the audiences highly engaged. South Unbound is our promise to elevate this region's creative force," he said.

Over the past 10 months, more than 500 creators and directors have joined JioHotstar. The platform plans to introduce regional-first formats, new-age stories, and initiatives such as writing labs, mentorship programs, and skill-building workshops to nurture the next generation of filmmakers, writers, editors, and digital storytellers.

The event was attended by Information Minister M P Saminathan, along with film stars including Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Topics :OTT platformsCinemaUdhayanidhi StalinIndian film industry

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

