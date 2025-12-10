Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings begin in both houses, LS takes up Question hour

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The eighth day of the Winter Session in both houses of the Indian Parliament is set to begin on Wednesday. After a heated exchange between the ruling BJP and opposition parties on Tuesday, discussions on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls are expected to resume.
Tuesday witnessed a fierce confrontation over allegations of vote manipulation, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of colluding with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to carry out what he termed the “biggest anti-national act” through “vote chori (vote theft),” which he claimed is undermining the foundations of modern democratic India. NDA MPs responded sharply, with Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP from Jharkhand’s Godda, citing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s victory in Wayanad as a case of alleged vote-theft.
In the Lok Sabha, the discussion on electoral reforms continued, with speakers from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its allies, including the Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United), accusing the Opposition of double standards. They argued that allegations of tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs) are raised only after electoral defeats.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha took up a debate marking 150 years of Vande Mataram. Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the Opposition for attempting to link the discussion on the national song with the upcoming West Bengal elections. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge countered, saying that a true tribute to Bharat Mata would involve addressing the issues faced by ordinary citizens, accusing the Modi government of using the Vande Mataram debate for electoral gains in Bengal.
11:50 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Harsh Vardhan Shringla flags challenges facing Darjeeling tea industry
Former Foreign Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla highlighted several issues impacting Darjeeling tea production and quality. He pointed to low-quality tea imports, climate-related stress, labour shortages, and price volatility as key challenges affecting the industry. Shringla also noted a decline in both the quality and total production of Darjeeling tea. He raised concerns over low-quality tea being sold domestically and abroad under the Darjeeling label.
11:39 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Jairam Ramesh seeks clarity on Rajya Sabha schedule
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh asked Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju to confirm the schedule for Parliament’s proceedings today and tomorrow. Rijiju responded that the Upper House will resume discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram at 2 pm after the lunch break and continue until 6–7 pm, depending on the day’s proceedings. The House is scheduled to take up the debate on electoral reforms tomorrow and conclude it on Monday.
11:28 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: CPI(M) MP accuses Centre of enabling aviation duopoly
CPI(M) MP AA Rahim, raising the issue during Zero Hour, criticised the Centre for what he described as a deepening airline crisis. He said government policies had enabled a “duopoly” in the aviation market, allowing carriers to “profit from human distress”. Citing his own experience, Rahim noted that a Delhi–Thiruvananthapuram ticket was priced at a “shocking” ₹64,000. He urged the government to step in and ensure passenger protection.
11:15 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha proceedings commence
Rajya Sabha convened for the day with Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan presiding. He opened the session by commemorating the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the UN General Assembly in 1948.
11:08 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Proceedings begin in both the houses of Parliament
Proceedings have begun in both the houses of parliament for the 8th day.
10:33 AM
Winter Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to fly to Germany mid Winter Session, BJP criticises visit
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s planned visit to Berlin has triggered a new political row, with the BJP criticising him for travelling abroad while the Lok Sabha is in the midst of a key winter session. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla dubbed him “Videsh Nayak”, accusing him of prioritising an overseas trip over his responsibilities as Leader of Opposition. Gandhi is slated to attend a major Indian Overseas Congress event in Berlin on December 17, where he will meet IOC representatives from across Europe.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday submitted a notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, seeking suspension of the House’s business to discuss what he called a “grave public health emergency” triggered by toxic air pollution in Delhi.
9:57 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Amit Shah likely to initiate discussion on SIR in RS
The Rajya Sabha is also scheduled to discuss electoral reforms today, following Wednesday’s debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to open the discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the Upper House. Opposition parties had been pressing for a debate on SIR for months, with the Congress alleging irregularities in the voter rolls.
9:53 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: LS to continue SIR discussion on 8th day of ongoing session
Lok Sabha will resume its discussion on the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise on the eighth day of the winter session. The debate, initiated yesterday by senior Congress MP Manish Tewari, was carried forward by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who accused the EC of working with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to “shape elections”.