Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings begin in both houses, LS takes up Question hour

The eighth day of the Winter Session in both houses of the Indian Parliament is set to begin on Wednesday. After a heated exchange between the ruling BJP and opposition parties on Tuesday, discussions on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls are expected to resume.

Tuesday witnessed a fierce confrontation over allegations of vote manipulation, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of colluding with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to carry out what he termed the “biggest anti-national act” through “vote chori (vote theft),” which he claimed is undermining the foundations of modern democratic India. NDA MPs responded sharply, with Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP from Jharkhand’s Godda, citing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s victory in Wayanad as a case of alleged vote-theft.

In the Lok Sabha, the discussion on electoral reforms continued, with speakers from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its allies, including the Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United), accusing the Opposition of double standards. They argued that allegations of tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs) are raised only after electoral defeats.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha took up a debate marking 150 years of Vande Mataram. Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the Opposition for attempting to link the discussion on the national song with the upcoming West Bengal elections. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge countered, saying that a true tribute to Bharat Mata would involve addressing the issues faced by ordinary citizens, accusing the Modi government of using the Vande Mataram debate for electoral gains in Bengal.