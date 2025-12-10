Home / India News / Centre boosts security & development in LWE-affected regions: Nityanand Rai

Centre boosts security & development in LWE-affected regions: Nityanand Rai

Highlighting steps toward inclusive development, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said 46 ITIs & 49 Skill Development Centres have been established to enhance livelihood opportunities

Nityanand Rai
The Minister added that to strengthen financial inclusion, the Department of Posts has opened 6,025 post offices offering banking services in LWE-hit districts | Photo: X@nityanandraibjp
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:06 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Union government has significantly accelerated security and development initiatives in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected regions, constructing thousands of kilometres of roads, expanding telecom networks and strengthening state police forces, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Outlining the Centre's multi-pronged strategy, Rai said 14,978 kilometres of road network have been built under two LWE-focused initiatives, the Road Requirement Plan (RRP) and the Road Connectivity Project for LWE Affected Areas (RCPLWEA). To improve digital and mobile connectivity in remote and sensitive districts, 9,050 telecom towers have also been commissioned.

Highlighting steps toward inclusive development, the Minister said 46 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and 49 Skill Development Centres (SDCs) have been established to enhance livelihood opportunities for local youth. In addition, 179 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) are now functional to provide quality education in tribal-dominated regions.

Rai added that to strengthen financial inclusion, the Department of Posts has opened 6,025 post offices offering banking services in LWE-hit districts, while 1,804 new bank branches and 1,321 ATMs have also been established. Since 2017, the Centre has released ₹3,848.49 crores under the Special Central Assistance (SCA) scheme to bridge critical gaps in public infrastructure.

On the security front, the Minister said the Centre continues to assist state governments with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) battalions, India Reserve Battalions, helicopter support, fortified police stations, intelligence sharing and modernisation of state police. Under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, ₹3,523.48 crores have been released since 2014-15 for operational needs, training, rehabilitation of surrendered cadres, and compensation for civilians and security personnel affected by LWE violence.

Further, works worth ₹1,757 crores have been sanctioned under the Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS) for strengthening special forces, intelligence branches and district police, as well as constructing fortified police stations.

Rai emphasised that the implementation of development and security initiatives is continuously reviewed to maximise their impact in restoring normalcy in LWE-affected regions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Centre, Opposition brace for second day of debate on SIR

Who are the Luthra brothers behind Goa's nightclub where 25 people died?

Delhi air remains toxic as AQI stays poor; winter cold worsens smog

Goa police detain nightclub co-owner Ajay Gupta over fire that killed 25

No law should be burden on citizens, govt reforms must make life easy: PM

Topics :Ministry of Home Affairsgovernment of IndiaLok Sabha

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story