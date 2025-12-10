Centre boosts security & development in LWE-affected regions: Nityanand Rai

The Union government has significantly accelerated security and development initiatives in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected regions, constructing thousands of kilometres of roads, expanding telecom networks and strengthening state police forces, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Outlining the Centre's multi-pronged strategy, Rai said 14,978 kilometres of road network have been built under two LWE-focused initiatives, the Road Requirement Plan (RRP) and the Road Connectivity Project for LWE Affected Areas (RCPLWEA). To improve digital and mobile connectivity in remote and sensitive districts, 9,050 telecom towers have also been commissioned.

Highlighting steps toward inclusive development, the Minister said 46 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and 49 Skill Development Centres (SDCs) have been established to enhance livelihood opportunities for local youth. In addition, 179 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) are now functional to provide quality education in tribal-dominated regions.

Rai added that to strengthen financial inclusion, the Department of Posts has opened 6,025 post offices offering banking services in LWE-hit districts, while 1,804 new bank branches and 1,321 ATMs have also been established. Since 2017, the Centre has released ₹3,848.49 crores under the Special Central Assistance (SCA) scheme to bridge critical gaps in public infrastructure. On the security front, the Minister said the Centre continues to assist state governments with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) battalions, India Reserve Battalions, helicopter support, fortified police stations, intelligence sharing and modernisation of state police. Under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, ₹3,523.48 crores have been released since 2014-15 for operational needs, training, rehabilitation of surrendered cadres, and compensation for civilians and security personnel affected by LWE violence.