PM Modi pays tribute on Swahid Diwas, recalls valour of Assam Movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday marked Swahid Diwas by paying tribute to those who took part in the Assam Movement, stressing that their contribution holds a defining place in India's history and reaffirming the Centre's commitment to advancing Assam's cultural and developmental aspirations.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Today, on Swahid Diwas, we recall the valour of all those who were a part of the Assam Movement. The Movement will always have a prime place in our history. We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling the dreams of those who participated in the Assam Movement, notably the strengthening of Assam's culture and the all-around progress of the state."

Earlier, in a post on X, Minister Sarbabananda Sonowal described the Assam Movement as a "monumental struggle" aimed at protecting the State's language, culture, demographic identity, and its very existence. "The historic Assam Movement was a monumental struggle to protect the language, culture, identity, and existence of Assam. It was a movement that inspired the greater Assamese society to unite strongly in the national interest. The spirit of that movement lives on in the hearts of every Assamese as an unwavering pledge to safeguard our identity. During this agitation, while protecting the motherland and upholding national interests, 860 brave sons of Assam attained martyrdom, while countless others faced persecution and permanent disability," the minister posted.