Home / India News / UIDAI sets out fresh rules for Aadhaar name corrections and changes

UIDAI sets out fresh rules for Aadhaar name corrections and changes

UIDAI has issued a revised procedure for Aadhaar name updates, covering spelling corrections, additions or removals, marriage-related changes and complete name changes

Adhaar, UIDAI
UIDAI’s revised SOP sets out new procedures and documentation requirements for updating names in Aadhaar. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
 The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that categorises name updates based on the nature of the change, requiring different documents for each case.
 
Issued last month and effective from September 18, the revised SOP replaces UIDAI’s 2021 procedure and covers everything from minor spelling corrections and marriage-related changes to complete name changes.
 

What counts as a minor name change?

 
UIDAI treats several routine corrections as minor name changes. These include:
 
  • Expanding initials or abbreviations
  • Adding or removing a middle or last name
  • Changing the sequence of names
  • Correcting minor spelling mistakes where the names are phonetically similar
  • Removing dots from names
  • Correcting random capitalisation
 
For example, a name can be corrected from “RaMesh” to “Ramesh”, while dots can be removed from names such as “R.P. Singh”. Depending on the correction, applicants may need to submit a valid Proof of Identity (PoI) document at an Aadhaar Enrolment or Update Centre.
 

Name change after marriage or divorce

 
The revised rules separately cover surname changes following marriage or divorce. Applicants have to submit the prescribed Annexure D affidavit along with Proof of Identity (PoI). The affidavit confirms that the change is related to marriage or divorce and does not involve a change of identity.
 
The SOP also includes specific provisions for changes following a gender change and for children whose Aadhaar name is recorded as “Baby of” before they receive an actual name.
 

Aadhaar name data-entry errors

 
If the original document submitted during enrolment or an earlier update carried the correct name but the Aadhaar record was entered incorrectly, it is treated as a data-entry error.
 
For adults, the prescribed Annexure B affidavit along with PoI or Proof of Relationship (PoR) is required. For minors, the applicable Annexure C affidavit with PoI or PoR is prescribed. A separate process applies when the English name is correct but the regional-language version contains an error.
 

Major Aadhaar name changes

 
A complete change of name or a change that amounts to a different identity is classified as a Major Name Change. In such cases, UIDAI requires a Gazette Notification along with the prescribed identity documents.
 
The revised process is handled at Aadhaar enrolment or update centres, where applicants must submit the applicable documents and complete verification.
 

How to update your Aadhaar name

 
To change or correct a name on Aadhaar, applicants must:
 
  • Visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Aadhaar Enrolment/Update Centre
  • Submit the prescribed supporting documents based on the type of name change
  • Complete the required verification and biometric authentication
  • Pay the applicable demographic update fee, which UIDAI currently lists as ₹75 when a demographic update is done separately
  • Collect the acknowledgement receipt and use the Update Request Number (URN) to track the request
  
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC to hear pleas seeking directions to Delhi Police to allow protests

SC asks Allahabad HC to act on Lakhimpur Kheri case judge allegations

Kerala reopens probe against Gyanesh Kumar in 2006 graft case: What we know

Need to create fear in minds of goons committing crimes against women: SC

Any process disenfranchising millions is arbitrary: Justice Bhuyan on SIR

Topics :AadhaarUIDAI mAadhaarUIDAIBS Web Reports

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchHDFC Bank ShareGoogle Fitbit AirQ2 Results TodayAcevector shares listingOrient Cables sharesNykaa Q2 updateGold Silver Rate Today

First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

Next Story