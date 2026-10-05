UIDAI sets out fresh rules for Aadhaar name corrections and changes

The Unique Identification Authority of India ( The Unique Identification Authority of India ( UIDAI ) has introduced a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that categorises name updates based on the nature of the change, requiring different documents for each case.

Issued last month and effective from September 18, the revised SOP replaces UIDAI’s 2021 procedure and covers everything from minor spelling corrections and marriage-related changes to complete name changes.

What counts as a minor name change?

UIDAI treats several routine corrections as minor name changes. These include:

Expanding initials or abbreviations

Adding or removing a middle or last name

Changing the sequence of names

Correcting minor spelling mistakes where the names are phonetically similar

Removing dots from names

Correcting random capitalisation

For example, a name can be corrected from “RaMesh” to “Ramesh”, while dots can be removed from names such as “R.P. Singh”. Depending on the correction, applicants may need to submit a valid Proof of Identity (PoI) document at an Aadhaar Enrolment or Update Centre.

Name change after marriage or divorce The revised rules separately cover surname changes following marriage or divorce. Applicants have to submit the prescribed Annexure D affidavit along with Proof of Identity (PoI). The affidavit confirms that the change is related to marriage or divorce and does not involve a change of identity. The SOP also includes specific provisions for changes following a gender change and for children whose Aadhaar name is recorded as “Baby of” before they receive an actual name. Aadhaar name data-entry errors If the original document submitted during enrolment or an earlier update carried the correct name but the Aadhaar record was entered incorrectly, it is treated as a data-entry error.

For adults, the prescribed Annexure B affidavit along with PoI or Proof of Relationship (PoR) is required. For minors, the applicable Annexure C affidavit with PoI or PoR is prescribed. A separate process applies when the English name is correct but the regional-language version contains an error. Major Aadhaar name changes A complete change of name or a change that amounts to a different identity is classified as a Major Name Change. In such cases, UIDAI requires a Gazette Notification along with the prescribed identity documents. The revised process is handled at Aadhaar enrolment or update centres, where applicants must submit the applicable documents and complete verification.