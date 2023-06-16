Home / India News / Union Minister Shripad Naik reviews preparations for G20 meets on tourism

Union Minister of state for Tourism Shripad Naik on Friday conducted a comprehensive review of the preparations for the fourth G20 Tourism Working Group meeting and Tourism Ministerial meeting in Goa

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 11:24 AM IST
Union Minister of state for Tourism Shripad Naik on Friday conducted a comprehensive review of the preparations for the fourth G20 Tourism Working Group meeting and Tourism Ministerial meeting in Goa.

The meeting is scheduled to be held from June 19-22.

The Union minister expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made for the important gatherings, a government spokesperson said.

Senior officials Venkatesan Dhattareyan, regional director of the western and central region at IndiaTourism Mumbai Office, and Sanjit Rodrigues, the G20 nodal officer for Goa government, were present for the review.

The Tourism Working Group meeting and Tourism Ministerial meeting will provide an excellent opportunity to showcase Goan traditions and cultures to the world, the official said.

During the review, Naik highlighted the significance of each delegate serving as an ambassador for their respective countries.

Tourism ministers from 13 nations will be in attendance, and they will have the chance to experience the rich tourism offerings and vibrant Goan culture. As part of the itinerary, a special excursion to the Old Goa church and Mangueshi Temple has been arranged for the G20 delegates, the spokesperson said.

In conjunction with these events, the Union Ministry of Tourism has organised celebrations for the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at Durbar Hall, Rajbhavan. All the G20 Ministers and delegates will actively participate in this session, embracing the spirit of unity and well-being, it was stated.

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 11:52 AM IST

