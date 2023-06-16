Home / India News / Odisha Triple Train Accident: Death toll increases to 290, says official

Odisha Triple Train Accident: Death toll increases to 290, says official

The Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Howrah-bound SMVP Superfast Express from Bengaluru and a goods train were involved in one of the country's worst rail accidents

Press Trust of India Cuttack
Odisha Triple Train Accident: Death toll increases to 290, says official

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The toll in Bahanaga Bazar train disaster rose to 290 after a 17-year-old resident of Bihar succumbed to his injuries in SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Friday, officials said.

Prakash Ram, who was travelling in the ill-fated Shalimar-Chennai Coromondel Express on June 2 when it met with the accident, was undergoing treatment at the surgery ward of the state-run hospital, he said.

He had sustained severe head and leg injuries, besides internal injuries and was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. A portion of his left leg was amputated below the knee but his condition deteriorated during the past few days, the hospital authority said.

It informed the local police about the death and the body will be handed over to Prakash's family after post-mortem.

Hospital superintendent Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra told PTI that the doctors had carried out a second amputation above the left knee three days ago as the patient had suffered from infection after blood transfusion. "The patient was okay till Thursday night, he was talking and taking his food. But he died suddenly on Friday morning.

"He had suffered multiple injuries involving multiple systems and multiple organs. We can't tell the exact reason now ; we are investigating the details," it said.

Prakash is the second accident victim to have died in the hospital from Tuesday. Bijay Paswan, also from Bihar, had succumbed to his injuries on that day at the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, the identities of bodies of 81 victims preserved at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar, are yet to be ascertained. The claimants are waiting for DNA test reports. A total of 78 families have given DNA samples.

The Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Howrah-bound SMVP Superfast Express from Bengaluru and a goods train were involved in one of the country's worst rail accidents near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2.

Also Read

One more Coromandel train crash victim succumbs; death toll rises to 289

Hospitals across India hold mock drills to verify Covid readiness

Odisha train tragedy: District hospitals witness huge flow of patients

98 people injured in road accidents during New Year celebrations in Lucknow

No official communication to colleges yet regarding 4-year hons in UG level

Pre-arrest bail remedy to be granted in extraordinary cases: Delhi court

Farmers in Rajasthan to get housing loans under cooperative scheme

Nearly 300,000 people to be affected after removal of pontoon bridge in UP

Union minister R K Ranjan's house set on fire in Manipur by mob

Have taken significant strides in combating climate change: PM Modi

Topics :Odisha Train AccidentCoromandelDeath toll

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story