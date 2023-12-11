Home / India News / Union ministers Vaishnaw, Irani, Puri, 2 CMs likely to attend WEF meet

Union ministers Vaishnaw, Irani, Puri, 2 CMs likely to attend WEF meet

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and some ministers from Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana may also be in Davos for the annual gathering

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 5:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Smriti Irani and Hardeep Singh Puri as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are likely to visit the snow-laden picturesque Swiss resort town Davos next month for the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and some ministers from Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana may also be in Davos for the annual gathering of rich and powerful from across the world.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

More than 100 Indian business leaders, including Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, N Chandrasekaran, Sajjan Jindal, Sunil Mittal, Rishad Premji and Adar Poonawalla, will also be in attendance.

Also, more than 50 heads of states and governments from across the world are expected to attend the five-day annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which describes itself as an international organisation for public private cooperation committed to improving the state of the world.

The theme of the 54th annual meeting, to be held from January 15-19, 2024, will be 'rebuilding trust'.

While the final programme of top leaders are still being worked out, sources said that the Indian participation is likely to comprise of at least three union ministers -- IT and Railways Minister Vaishnaw, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Puri and Women and Child Development Minister Irani. The three ministers have attended the WEF meeting in Davos earlier also.

Shinde, who was in Davos for the 2023 annual meeting as well and his state Maharashtra had one of the biggest pavilions there, is expected to be there again for the 2024 summit, while Siddaramaiah will be there to represent Karnataka.

The meeting is also likely to be attended by heads of at least three PSUs, SBI, NTPC and Indian Oil.

Several Indian companies will have their pavilions in the Alpine resort town for the five-day meeting, alongside those of various ministries and state governments in addition to a central India lounge, previously known as 'India Adda'.

The WEF Annual Meeting's main programme is expected to comprise some India-focussed sessions while the government and business leaders from India would also have their own side-events and bilateral meetings.

Also Read

Agri sector can scale new highs with AI, other emerging technologies: WEF

CMS Info System Q2 net profit up 16%, managed ATM services income grows 26%

Google Doodle celebrates Indian street food Pani Puri with unique game

Congress leader Deepak Singh booked for remarks against Smriti Irani

Polygon-backed Davos Protocol raises Rs 10 crore in TVL in two months

95 drones, mostly from Punjab, recovered, BSF deployment increased

Dire need to widen CBI's powers: House panel on needing states' consent

BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh chief minister

India is negotiating a declaration document for GPAI Summit 2023: Vaishnaw

Granted ASI nod, Bihar gears up for excavation of 2,600-year-old site

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :World Economic ForumHardeep Singh PuriSmriti IraniEknath ShindeSiddaramaiah

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story