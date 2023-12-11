Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / News / BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh chief minister

BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh chief minister

In a surprise move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday picked Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh

Mohan Yadav
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 5:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday named Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister-elect.

“I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities,” Yadav said.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The 58-year-old leader was named as the leader of BJP legislative party at the meeting held at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal. 

Meanwhile, Jagdish Deora and Rajendra Shukla have been named Deputy CMs of the state, and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Speaker of the Assembly.

During the meeting, BJP observers including Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP OBC Morcha president K Laxman and national secretary Asha Lakra discussed the names with the victorious MLA-elects.

Who is Mohan Yadav?

Born on March 25, 1965, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav has been associated with the BJP for many years. Besides his political endeavours, he is also known as a businessman.

Yadav, who is the Higher Education Minister in the outgoing government, won from the Ujjain Dakshin constituency in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections. He was first elected as an MLA in 2013.
Yadav's anointment as the chief minister elect comes 10 days after the saffron party swept the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election by winning 163 of 230 seats, successfully beating anti-incumbency. The BJP had contested the election for the first time in 20 years without a chief ministerial face. 

Once sworn-in, Yadav will be the fifth chief minister from the BJP after Sunderlal Patwa, Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Of these, Chouhan served as CM for more than 16 years.

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

'You won't find a brother like me, you'll miss me', says Shivraj Chouhan

If people are threatened to vote, then Mama's bulldozer is ready: Shivraj

Name of next Madhya Pradesh CM likely to be announced by 7 pm on Dec 11

Congress to discuss MP poll debacle at meeting in Bhopal on Dec 5

MP polls: Bharat Jodo Yatra fails as BJP wins 17 of 21 seats it covered

MP polls: Amid BJP landslide, Kamal Nath retains home turf Chhindwara

MP polls: Union minister Tomar wins from Dimani, defeats BSP candidate

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Madhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsMadhya Pradesh assemblyMadhya Pradesh govtMadhya PradeshElection news

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story