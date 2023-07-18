Home / India News / Universal Postal Union to assess UPI platform for cross-border remittances

Universal Postal Union to assess UPI platform for cross-border remittances

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Universal Postal Union

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
The Universal Postal Union will evaluate UPI for integrating the unified payment interface with cross-border remittances using global postal network, an official release said on Tuesday.

Director General of Universal Postal Union (DG UPU) Masahiko Metoki, who is on a three-day visit to India for the inauguration of UPU Regional Office, also met Minister of Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw here on Tuesday.

"During the interaction, DG UPU appreciated India's expansion of physical post offices riding on the waves of digital infrastructure and advocated the replication of similar models in other countries. He also agreed to evaluate UPI platform for integrating it with cross-border money remittance through postal channels," the release added.

Vaishnaw shared the transformation of the post offices into a digitally powered network, capable of doorstep delivery of government services in remote areas, according to the release.

Topics :UPIUnited Nations

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

