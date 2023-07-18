Home / India News / Assam flood situation improves marginally, nearly 89,000 still affected

Assam flood situation improves marginally, nearly 89,000 still affected

Golaghat remained the worst-hit district with 32,815 people affected, followed by Dhemaji with 23,798 and Sivsagar with 17,733, the bulletin said

Press Trust of India Guwahati

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 10:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The flood situation in Assam improved marginally on Tuesday though nearly 89,000 people across 16 districts are still reeling under the deluge, an official bulletin said.

The death toll in the flood this year so far has been eight, with no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said.

At least four major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are flowing above the danger level at multiple locations.

Altogether 88,911 people in 16 districts, including Barpeta, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Lakhimpur and Sivsagar, are still reeling under the deluge. Biswanath sub-division (independent) also remained affected.

Till Monday, the number of people suffering from the flood in 17 districts was 1,11,258.

Golaghat remained the worst-hit district with 32,815 people affected, followed by Dhemaji with 23,798 and Sivsagar with 17,733, the bulletin said.

As many as 2,333 flood-hit people are staying at 22 relief camps and another 39 relief distribution centres are also functional.

Various agencies, including district administrations, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force, have been pressed into rescue operations with 582 people and 30 animals evacuated by boats in the last 24 hours, it said.

Twenty-nine medical teams have also been deployed for the affected people.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing over the red mark in Dhubri, Tezpur and Nematighat, while the Disang has breached the danger level in Nanglamuraghat, Dikhou in Sivsagar and Buridihing in Khowang.

Crop areas of 2,922.47 hectares are also under the flood waters, the ASDMA bulletin said.

Damage to roads has been reported from Dhemaji, Goalpara, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Morigaon and Tamulpur.

Erosion has also been reported in Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Majuli and Nalbari districts.

A large portion of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Morigaon district has been submerged with six forest camps also inundated, the ASDMA report said.

Also Read

Flood situation in Assam's Dhemaji still grim, about 18,000 people affected

Water in Brahmaputra continue to rise, Assam Flood situation remains grim

Assam flood situation remains grim with rivers flowing above red mark

Flood situation in Assam not as bad as compared to last year, say reports

Flood situation in Assam improves gradually; 272,000 people still affected

Summit will focus on crucial aspect of food safety: Health minister

BLS e-services integrates UMANG into its e-governance digital platform

Wrestler claims 'depression', 'suicidal thoughts' due to alleged harassment

Delhi govt panel to streamline non-creamy layer, EWS in appointments

SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat HC verdict on July 21

Topics :Assam floodsAssam

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story