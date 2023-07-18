Assam flood situation improves marginally, nearly 89,000 still affected

The flood situation in Assam improved marginally on Tuesday though nearly 89,000 people across 16 districts are still reeling under the deluge, an official bulletin said.

The death toll in the flood this year so far has been eight, with no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said.

At least four major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are flowing above the danger level at multiple locations.

Altogether 88,911 people in 16 districts, including Barpeta, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Lakhimpur and Sivsagar, are still reeling under the deluge. Biswanath sub-division (independent) also remained affected.

Till Monday, the number of people suffering from the flood in 17 districts was 1,11,258.

Golaghat remained the worst-hit district with 32,815 people affected, followed by Dhemaji with 23,798 and Sivsagar with 17,733, the bulletin said.

As many as 2,333 flood-hit people are staying at 22 relief camps and another 39 relief distribution centres are also functional.

Various agencies, including district administrations, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force, have been pressed into rescue operations with 582 people and 30 animals evacuated by boats in the last 24 hours, it said.

Twenty-nine medical teams have also been deployed for the affected people.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing over the red mark in Dhubri, Tezpur and Nematighat, while the Disang has breached the danger level in Nanglamuraghat, Dikhou in Sivsagar and Buridihing in Khowang.

Crop areas of 2,922.47 hectares are also under the flood waters, the ASDMA bulletin said.

Damage to roads has been reported from Dhemaji, Goalpara, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Morigaon and Tamulpur.

Erosion has also been reported in Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Majuli and Nalbari districts.

A large portion of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Morigaon district has been submerged with six forest camps also inundated, the ASDMA report said.