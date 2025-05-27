Home / India News / Unrest at DU law faculty after 150 students denied admit cards for exams

Unrest at DU law faculty after 150 students denied admit cards for exams

a group of students allegedly broke into the examination department. By morning, they locked the examination centre, declaring, "If we can't sit for the exam, no one will."

Students
the exam scheduled for 9.30 am was delayed by two hours.( Representative Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
Tensions flared at Delhi University's Law Faculty on Tuesday after about 150 students were denied admit cards for the upcoming exams due to low attendance.

The situation escalated late at night when a group of students allegedly broke into the examination department. By morning, they locked the examination centre, declaring, "If we can't sit for the exam, no one will."  As a result of the disruption, the exam scheduled for 9.30 am was delayed by two hours.

Those denied admit cards included student leaders from both the ABVP and NSUI.

Later, the administration intervened and broke the lock and conducted the exam. The students who did not have admit cards were not allowed in.

First Published: May 27 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

