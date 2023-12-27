Home / World News / 2023: A year marked by unyielding global conflicts, geopolitical tensions

2023: A year marked by unyielding global conflicts, geopolitical tensions

From Ukraine to Gaza and the South China Sea, tensions mounted. Europe battled a migrant crisis and US' domestic political woes weighed on the world; Beijing had a year to forget

BS Reporter

6 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 11:36 PM IST
As 2023 draws to a close, we reflect on a year marked by escalating tensions and enduring conflicts, casting long shadows across the globe. From the persistent strife in Ukraine to war in Gaza and the volatile situation in South China Sea, the world has witnessed a surge in geopolitical unrest. Europe grappled with an escalating migrant crisis, while the United States faced internal political challenges with global repercussions. Meanwhile, Beijing experienced a particularly tumultuous year, leaving significant impacts on international relations and global stability. The pictures below encapsulate the key events and moments that defined the landscape of global conflict in 2023.

Violence versus violence: Early on October 7, a Saturday, Hamas launched a coordinated land, sea and air assault on Israel from the Gaza Strip. Over 1,200 people were killed, more than 240 were taken hostage, and innumerable humanitarian atrocities were committed. In retaliation, the Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israeli government declared a state of war, launching air strikes on the Gaza Strip and deploying ground troops. Parts of the densely populated Palestinian region were flattened, killing nearly 20,000 and leaving thousands displaced. Islamic countries and a large Muslim population in Europe and the US extended unequivocal support to the Palestinian cause. Massive protests, sometimes antisemitic, were held on the campuses of top American universities. The presidents of Harvard, University of Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology — Claudine Gay, Liz Magill, and Sally Kornbluth, respectively — had to testify before the US House of Representatives; Magill resigned.

The UN General Assembly passed a resolution calling for an immediate and sustained humanitarian truce and cessation of hostilities, but the conflict remains unresolved.

Photo: Reuters

Photo: AP

 Chinese checkers: Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as China’s president, further solidifying his position as the nation’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. Though the China-US relations remained tense, his meeting with American counterpart Joe Biden was marked by candid discussions, with both leaders agreeing to resume military-to-military communications. The year also witnessed the infamous spy balloon incident: A high-altitude balloon from China flew across North American airspace, leading to increased tensions. The Chinese “cartographic invasion” triggered protests from not just India but also several Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam. Challenges for Xi on the economic front appeared far more daunting with the country 
battling deflation, sluggish growth, rising unemployment, crumbling realty sector, mounting local government debt and a faltering 
post-Covid recovery.

Photo: Reuters

 

Photo: Reuters



Ukrainian quagmire: The year etched a profound shift in the Russia-Ukraine war’s trajectory, but with the battle in a near stalemate. Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy found himself on a diplomatic tightrope, with his Western allies’ support waning in the face of war-weariness and little gains. On the other side, the Wagner Group, Russia’s shadowy mercenary outfit, suffered a dramatic downfall, with the sudden demise of its key leaders, including Yevgeny Prigozhin, in an ill-fated flight days after a rebellion against the Russian defence ministry, which the guns-for-hire abandoned midway.

Photo: X/@BJNewsWorld

Photo: Reuters

Global economic scare: The US debt ceiling crisis, a recurring political football, held the world in suspense in May-June this year. Partisan politics intensified as Democrats sought a "clean" debt ceiling increase, while Republicans demanded spending cuts. The impasse threatened a default on US bond payments, potentially triggering a global economic meltdown. The crisis culminated in a credit rating downgrade from AAA to AA+ by Fitch Ratings, citing fiscal deterioration and governance erosion.

Photo: Reuters

Trump-ed:  Former US President Donald Trump faced unprecedented legal challenges. He faced four criminal indictments — two on state charges (one in New York and the other in Georgia) and two indictments on federal charges. His mugshot, taken post-arrest, became an icon among supporters. Trump capitalised on this, auctioning pieces of his suit worn during the mugshot and selling digital trading cards. In December, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled him ineligible to run for presidency against Joe Biden in 2024 under the US Constitution’s insurrection clause, widening partisan divisions and sending shockwaves across the American political landscape ahead of an election year.

Photo: Reuters

Woes on a loop: Pakistan’s political landscape remained tumultuous in 2023. Facing multiple criminal cases, former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest in May sparked widespread violent protests against the army and the subsequent crackdown. Meanwhile, his rival Nawaz Sharif returned from exile, planning to contest in the upcoming elections in February (Khan has been barred from contesting polls). The country’s economy remained in a shambles amid high inflation, even as it secured an IMF bailout of $3 billion. Its security situation worsened, too, and terror attacks by the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan surged, leading to tensions with Afghanistan’s Taliban regime.

Photo: Reuters

Preserving human touch: Demanding better pay, more stable work in the online streaming era, protections against studios’ use of generative artificial intelligence, The Writers Guild of America went on a five-month strike, from May to September. It ended when union leaders approved a new three-year contract with Hollywood studios, and won concessions on writers’ payment, terms with streaming shows and the use of GenAI, including mandating studios that they “cannot use AI to write scripts or to edit scripts that have already been written by a writer”. 

Photo: Reuters



The fall of Titan: On June 18, the Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate, imploded during a Titanic expedition. The implosion, attributed to pressure hull failure, resulted in the instantaneous deaths of all five billionaires on board, sparking controversy as OceanGate had reportedly been warned about safety concerns and had not sought certification for Titan. Critics argued that safety protocols and regulations were bypassed in the name of innovation. The incident underscored the inherent risks associated with deep-sea exploration.

Photo: Reuters

A heavy cost: France was convulsed by violent riots in late June and early July. Sparked by the police shooting of Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan descent, the riots resulted in damages worth €650 million. Over 1,000 buildings were damaged and 5,662 vehicles burned. The unrest spread to cities like Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg and Lille. The crisis underscored Europe’s struggle with immigration policies and its impact on social harmony.

Photo: Reuters

Topics :Year in ReviewYear End SpecialsWar Conflict

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 11:22 PM IST

