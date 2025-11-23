UP electricity commission keeps tariffs unchanged for 6th consecutive year

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) on Saturday announced power tariffs for FY 2025-26, keeping rates unchanged for the sixth consecutive year. The decision, officials said, reflects Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive to protect consumer interests.

As per a press statement, according to the new multi-year tariff regulations (2025), all consumer categories will continue with the existing tariff structure. The UPERC has also fixed a distribution loss trajectory, directing UPPCL to reduce overall losses from 13.78 per cent in FY 24-25 to 10.74 per cent by FY 29-30.

The commission said all consumers will benefit from the Green Energy Tariff.