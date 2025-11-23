UP electricity commission keeps tariffs unchanged for 6th consecutive year

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) on Saturday announced power tariffs for FY 2025-26, keeping rates unchanged for the sixth consecutive year. The decision, officials said, reflects Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive to protect consumer interests.
As per a press statement, according to the new multi-year tariff regulations (2025), all consumer categories will continue with the existing tariff structure. The UPERC has also fixed a distribution loss trajectory, directing UPPCL to reduce overall losses from 13.78 per cent in FY 24-25 to 10.74 per cent by FY 29-30.
The commission said all consumers will benefit from the Green Energy Tariff.
The UPERC said only Madhyanchal and Paschimanchal DISCOMs achieved their FY 24-25 loss targets, while Purvanchal DISCOM performed the worst.
Subsidies for lifeline consumers, rural scheduled metered households and private tubewells will continue as before. The commission also directed DISCOMs to collect PAN details of consumers for issuing TDS certificates on security deposit interest.
The UPERC will release a separate consultation paper to address billing and transparency issues in multi-storey buildings and townships, raised during public hearings.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
