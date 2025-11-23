Uttarakhand's Almora on alert after 20 kg explosives found near schools

Authorities in Uttarakhand’s Almora district launched a major security operation after 161 gelignite sticks, weighing over 20 kg, were recovered from bushes near two schools in the Salt area, according to a report by The Times of India.

Police said the material was first spotted by schoolchildren on Thursday when they went into the bushes to retrieve a cricket ball and found the explosives stacked there, the report said. School authorities alerted police, following which a team from Bhikiyasain recovered the packets on Friday.

Also Read: 'White-collar terror module', an outlier or new normal? Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel, additional police units, and teams from the bomb disposal squad, local intelligence unit and Indian Reserve Battalion reportedly conducted a combing operation across the forested belt, bushes, school campus and nearby footpaths to ensure no additional material remained. On Saturday, forensic experts began a second round of testing to trace the source and nature of the gelatin sticks. Investigators mapped the site and collected soil samples and other evidence from multiple locations. "In the Dabra village, around 161 gelatin sticks were found in the bushes near the school. The local police arrived at the scene and the BDS team was also called in. The BDS team conducted an inquiry and searched the entire area. An FIR has been registered under the appropriate sections. Further action is underway," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Devendra Pincha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.