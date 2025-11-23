Home / India News / Uttarakhand's Almora on alert after 20 kg explosives found near schools

Uttarakhand's Almora on alert after 20 kg explosives found near schools

The recovery near two Almora schools comes days after a massive explosives haul in Haryana linked to the Red Fort blast probe, prompting a coordinated search by police, PAC and forensic teams

Crime
Police said the material was first spotted by schoolchildren on Thursday. (Representational image/Unsplash)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 9:57 AM IST
Authorities in Uttarakhand’s Almora district launched a major security operation after 161 gelignite sticks, weighing over 20 kg, were recovered from bushes near two schools in the Salt area, according to a report by The Times of India.
 
Police said the material was first spotted by schoolchildren on Thursday when they went into the bushes to retrieve a cricket ball and found the explosives stacked there, the report said. School authorities alerted police, following which a team from Bhikiyasain recovered the packets on Friday.
 
The recovery comes days after nearly 2,900 kg of explosive materials allegedly linked to the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort were seized in Haryana. Security agencies remain on heightened alert nationwide.
 
Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel, additional police units, and teams from the bomb disposal squad, local intelligence unit and Indian Reserve Battalion reportedly conducted a combing operation across the forested belt, bushes, school campus and nearby footpaths to ensure no additional material remained.   
On Saturday, forensic experts began a second round of testing to trace the source and nature of the gelatin sticks. Investigators mapped the site and collected soil samples and other evidence from multiple locations.
 
"In the Dabra village, around 161 gelatin sticks were found in the bushes near the school. The local police arrived at the scene and the BDS team was also called in. The BDS team conducted an inquiry and searched the entire area. An FIR has been registered under the appropriate sections. Further action is underway," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Devendra Pincha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. 
 
"Gelatin sticks are typically used in road construction to break rocks. However, an investigation is underway to determine from where the sticks came here. Four teams have been formed to investigate this matter," he added.
 
Police have filed a case against unknown persons under Section 4(a) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and BNS Section 288 on negligent conduct involving explosive substances. Four teams have been formed for the probe.
 
SSP Pincha said the recovered explosives will be disposed of safely after court approval.

Topics :explosive device foundExplosivesUttarakhandDelhi blastBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

