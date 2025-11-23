Air quality in Delhi remains 'severe' with AQI over 400 at multiple sites

Air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorated further on Sunday, with several monitoring stations crossing the 400 mark and entering the ‘severe’ category. A shallow layer of fog settled over the region as temperatures dipped, reducing visibility and trapping pollutants closer to the surface.

Bawana reported the highest AQI at 435 at 7 am, while NSIT Dwarka recorded the lowest at 313, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, reported PTI.

A dense layer of toxic smog lingered over Anand Vihar, where the AQI climbed to 428, categorised as ‘severe’. Other major locations reported the following levels:

Chandni Chowk: 390

RK Puram: 397 ITO: 384 Punjabi Bagh: 411 Patparganj: 401 Pusa: 360 Dwarka Sector-8: 386 Neighbouring regions fared no better: Noida: 396 (very poor, nearing severe) Greater Noida: 380 (very poor) Ghaziabad: 426 (severe) By 4 pm Saturday, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 370 (very poor), a level considered harmful even for healthy individuals. Out of 38 operational stations, 11 recorded severe AQI, according to CPCB data. ALSO READ: 'Air pollution doesn't just damage lungs, also increases risk of dementia' As per CPCB norms, AQI is classified as: 0–50 ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

What is the latest in efforts to curb pollution? The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revised the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) for NCR, shifting measures across stages to allow quicker action. Key changes include: Stage IV severe measures moved to Stage III, empowering states to decide whether public, municipal and private offices operate at 50 per cent capacity, while the Centre may impose work-from-home.

Stage III measures moved to Stage II, including staggered office timings across Delhi and surrounding districts.

Stage II measures shifted to Stage I, covering uninterrupted power supply, traffic synchronisation, pollution alerts and stronger public transport. Following CAQM's directions, the Delhi government ordered private offices to function with only 50 per cent on-site staff, with the rest working from home. Staggered timings for government and MCD offices are already in force till February 2025.

ALSO READ: Keeping eyes safe in high pollution: Simple habits that protect vision In the NCR, the Uttar Pradesh government has banned diesel auto rickshaws in Noida and Ghaziabad. A phased ban will extend across the UP cluster, with Baghpat enforcing a full ban after December 31, 2025. What's the weather forecast for today? Winter is beginning to set in across Delhi-NCR even as pollution levels worsen. According to the IMD, minimum temperatures will remain normal, between –1.5 degrees Celsius and 1.5 degrees Celsius for the next two days before dipping below normal to a range of –1.6 degrees Celsius to –3 degrees Celsius.