

These professionals will be called "Udyami Mitra" (Hindi for 'friends of entrepreneurs') and be posted in each district of the state as well as at the headquarters. The government officials said that their postings will begin next month. To smoothen and simplify the process of entry for industrialists planning to invest in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has roped in graduates from premier institutes, a report published in The Indian Express (IE) said. The state government has recruited professionals from the IITs, IIMs, and top educational institutes abroad.



These professionals will be responsible to assist industrialists in getting clearances, registrations, and setting up their units along with informing them about applicable government incentives. In total, 105 such professionals have been hired and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to give the appointment letters to them on May 26. Each professional has been hired at a minimum of Rs 70,000 per month salary and additional perks, IE reported.