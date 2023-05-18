Home / India News / UP govt hires IIT, IIM graduates to smoothen investments in the state

These professionals will be called "Udyami Mitra" (Hindi for 'friends of entrepreneurs') and be posted in each district of the state as well as at the headquarters

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 12:41 PM IST
To smoothen and simplify the process of entry for industrialists planning to invest in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has roped in graduates from premier institutes, a report published in The Indian Express (IE) said. The state government has recruited professionals from the IITs, IIMs, and top educational institutes abroad.
These professionals will be called "Udyami Mitra" (Hindi for 'friends of entrepreneurs') and be posted in each district of the state as well as at the headquarters. The government officials said that their postings will begin next month.

In total, 105 such professionals have been hired and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to give the appointment letters to them on May 26. Each professional has been hired at a minimum of Rs 70,000 per month salary and additional perks, IE reported.
These professionals will be responsible to assist industrialists in getting clearances, registrations, and setting up their units along with informing them about applicable government incentives.

To speed up things for large-scale projects, separate Udyami Mitra may be assigned along with the nodal officers. This has been done to fast-track the execution of Rs 35 trillion investment proposals received during the Global Investors Summit organised recently. The report quoted a govt official as saying that these professionals will be the representatives of Uttar Pradesh Investment Initiatives.
Minimum eligibility for the job included an MBA degree with at least 60 per cent marks along with fluency in both Hindi and English. Candidates aged 25 to 40 were eligible to apply, according to the IE report.

First Published: May 18 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

