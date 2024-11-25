Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / UP Police books PWD, Google Maps officials in Bareilly bridge death case

UP Police books PWD, Google Maps officials in Bareilly bridge death case

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Google in a statement said, "Our deepest sympathies go out to the families. We're working closely with the authorities and providing our support to investigate the issue"

Google map
The regional officer of Google Map has also been brought under the scope of investigation. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Budaun (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Police here have booked officials of the Public Works Department and Google Maps in connection with the death of three men whose car rolled over an under-construction bridge while following directions on the navigation app, an officer on Monday said.

The car fell into the Ramganga river from a partially constructed bridge in Dataganj Police Station area early Sunday.

Nitin and Ajit, aged 30, both brothers from Farrukhabad district, and Amit, 40, from Mainpuri district, were on their way from Noida to Faridpur in Bareilly to attend a wedding.

According to police, the driver was led by Google Maps into taking the unsafe route.

The incident took place on the Bareilly-Budaun border.

Dataganj Police Station SHO Gaurav Bishnoi said an FIR on charges of laxity in duty and others was filed against four engineers of the PWD, along with some unknown people.

More From This Section

SC quashes Telangana's preferential land allotment to 'privileged' class

LIVE news: Creditors recover Rs 3.55 trillion till Sep under insolvency law

Prez to address joint sitting of Parliament to mark 75 yrs of Constitution

No divine power can wake up civic body: SC to MCD over library demolition

Need to explore a global financial body to finance cooperatives: PM Modi

The regional officer of Google Map has also been brought under the scope of investigation. His name is yet to be included in the FIR.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Google in a statement said, "Our deepest sympathies go out to the families. We're working closely with the authorities and providing our support to investigate the issue."  On Sunday, Faridpur Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam said, "Earlier this year, floods caused the front portion of the bridge to collapse onto the river, but this change had not been updated in the system."  He said the bridge had no safety barriers or warning signs on the approach.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Commuting in Bengaluru: Walking 6 km will take you less time than driving

Map war intensifies; Google announces new features to woo users in India

Google Maps location in Chennai warns motorists of police checkpoints

Google maps navigation leads Hyderabad-based tourists into stream in Kerala

Bumper kharif production to lower food inflation in coming months: FinMin

Topics :Google maps IndiaBareillyroad accidentUP PoliceGoogle Maps

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story