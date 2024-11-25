LIVE news: Delhi's AQI improves to 'poor', Sambhal magistrate prohibits outsiders entry, and more

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi improved to the ‘poor’ category early on Monday, offering slight relief to residents compared to the previous ‘severe’ AQI levels. The overall AQI remained at 318 on Sunday night, and improved in most of the areas of Delhi-NCR in early morning on Monday. A thin layer of smog engulfed the regions around Central Delhi. Security was heightened at Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid where an incident of stone pelting took place when a survey team arrived to conduct a survey of the mosque on Sunday. Sambhal District Magistrate has issued a notification prohibiting any outsider, social organization or public representative from entering Sambhal without the orders of the authorities. After the landslide victory in the recently concluded by-elections, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won five assembly constituencies in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday outlined the party's strategy for the upcoming 2026 assembly elections in the state. Sarma emphasised that the BJP would focus on at least five key constituencies in Assam, particularly those with significant religious minority voters. "In the next assembly election, we are going to repeat in at least five constituencies. I have already defined my pathway where to go and which constituency to go. But all over Assam, we can't go. The situation is not correct right now. But I outlined North Karimganj, South Karimganj, Lahorighat, Rupahi and Samaguri will be our focus area," CM Sarma added.