US visa appointments for mid-July to mid-August open for students

United States has opened visa appointments across its consulates in India. In what came as a big relief for Indian students aspiring to get F-1 US visas, the US Embassy announced the opening of student visa appointments for mid-July to mid-August across India on Tuesday.

"Student visa appointments are now open for mid-July to mid-August across India '' the United States Embassy said in a tweet.

The aspiring students can now visit their official website (ustraveldocs.com), to fix their appointment for F1 visas.





Student visa appointments are now open for mid-July to mid-August across India. Visit https://t.co/Jt0kMsexeT to book your appointment today. — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) June 18, 2023 Recently, the US diplomatic mission in India hosted the annual student visa day with consular officers from New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai and interviewed almost 3,500 Indian students for F-1 visa applications.

In 2022, a record number of students--125,000 Indians secured US student visas. India was on top of the list of countries that received the most US student visas last year.

At present, more than 20 per cent of international students studying in the US are Indian, according to US Embassy estimates. More than 200,000 Indian students are studying in the US according to the data.

If a student wants to study as a full-time student in the US, they will generally need a student visa. The US provided two nonimmigrant visa categories for persons wishing to study in the United States. These visas are commonly known as the F and M visas.

The F-1 visa allows a student to enter the US as a full-time student at an accredited college, university, seminary, conservatory, academic high school, elementary school, or other academic institution or in a language training program.

The international student must be enrolled in a programme or course of study that culminates in a degree, diploma, or certificate and your school must be authorised by the US government.

There is another category called the M-1 visa for students in vocational or other nonacademic programs, other than language training.