Uttarakhand CM Dhami transfers ₹12 crore to 4,224 beneficiaries via DBT

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in a programme held at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, where an amount of Rs 12 crores 89 lakh 85 thousand was transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into the bank accounts of 4,224 beneficiary workers under various schemes of the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated special assistance facilities for workers at 191 Common Service Centres (CSCs) across the state. "These centres will provide easy access to information related to welfare schemes, registration, renewal and other essential services for workers"

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously resolving issues faced by workers and implementing several welfare schemes for workers and their dependents. "These initiatives aim to provide financial security, social protection and a dignified standard of living."

He added that training programmes are also being conducted to enhance the skills of workers and support their livelihoods. The Chief Minister stated that workers form the strongest foundation of the state's development, and their contribution to infrastructure development is invaluable. He emphasised that it is the responsibility of the government to secure the future of those who play a crucial role in the state's progress, along with their families. He further said that with the special arrangements introduced at 191 Common Service Centres, workers will no longer need to visit government offices repeatedly. "Through CSCs at block, tehsil and village levels, workers will be able to avail registration, renewal and all scheme-related assistance at a single location."