Nationwide campaign needed against repeal of MGNREGA, says Kharge

A nationwide campaign was needed against the repeal of the rural employment scheme MGNREGA, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday, pointing to the three farm laws that the government was eventually forced to repeal following strong opposition against it.

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee meeting here, Kharge also said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was a "well-planned conspiracy" to limit democratic rights.

He said the meeting was being held at a time when the democracy, Constitution and citizen's rights were under serious threat.

He said the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) was a visionary legislation of the UPA government, which was appreciated across the world. The scheme was named after Mahatma Gandhi due to the impact it had, Kharge said.

"The Modi government has, without any study, evaluation or consultation with states and political parties, repealed the law. This is just as they did with the (three) farm laws," he said. The Congress president said a nationwide movement is required against the repeal. The government's move should be protested against across the country, he said, citing the example of the 2015 amendments to India's land acquisition law that were effectively rolled back. "It is our collective responsibility to make concrete plans on MGNREGA, launch a nationwide public campaign," he said. On the SIR, he said it is a serious issue, and a well-planned conspiracy to limit people's democratic rights.