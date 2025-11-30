Home / India News / Vaishnaw reviews rail preparations as Cyclone Ditwah approaches Tamil Nadu

Vaishnaw reviews rail preparations as Cyclone Ditwah approaches Tamil Nadu

The coastal areas expected to be hit by the impending cyclone fall mainly under the Southern Railway zone

India's Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 12:05 AM IST
In view of Cyclone Ditwah bearing down on Tamil Nadu, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed preparedness measures on Saturday to ensure minimum disruption to rail services and passenger safety.
 
The coastal areas expected to be hit by the impending cyclone fall mainly under the Southern Railway zone.
 
"A dedicated network of helplines and passenger-assistance desks must be established to support travellers facing uncertainties due to cancellations or rerouting," a press statement from the railway ministry said.
 
It added that Vaishnaw has reaffirmed the commitment of the Indian Railways to public safety.
 
The minister has instructed the officials concerned to ensure that war rooms are activated at the divisional, zonal and Railway Board levels to monitor the situation and remain alert for any extreme scenario.
 
"He has also asked railway officials to coordinate with civil-administration authorities and proactively communicate with passengers until normalcy is restored," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

