Home / India News / Vaisno Devi Shrine Board partners with DTDC for delivery of prasad

Vaisno Devi Shrine Board partners with DTDC for delivery of prasad

Vaishno Devi devotees will now get a "speedy delivery" of prasad boxes to their homes through the DTDC courier service, officials here said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India Jammu
Vaisno Devi Shrine Board partners with DTDC for delivery of prasad

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vaishno Devi devotees will now get a "speedy delivery" of prasad boxes to their homes through the DTDC courier service, officials here said on Wednesday.

Acting on a suggestion by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has partnered with courier service DTDC Express Limited to expedite the delivery of prasad boxes, they added.

The partnership will revolutionise the logistics and delivery of prasad boxes to devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi across the country, SMVDSB Chief Executive Officer Anshul Garg said.

"Undertaken as per the directions of LG Manoj Sinha, this initiative of the board will facilitate speedy receipt of the prasad boxes", Garg said after inaugurating the delivery service in the presence of Manish Jain, sales director at DTDC Express Limited, Katra.

He launched the service with the dispatch of prasad-laden vehicles through the courier service to various destinations.

The 'pooja prasad' home delivery service was launched by the LG in September, 2020, during the pandemic, Garg said.

"Since then, the board has consistently implemented measures to optimise the efficiency of door-to-door prasad delivery, reducing delivery time and providing real-time tracking updates", he added.

Devotees opting for the delivery service can choose from five categories of prasad, ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 2,100, which can be booked through the official website of the shrine board (www.maavaishnodevi.org) or the SMVDSB mobile app, officials said.

The DTDC will provide comprehensive insurance coverage for each consignment, along with digital tracking for the convenience of devotees, the officials said.

The firm guarantees delivery within 48 hours of booking confirmation for devotees residing in north India.

On June 6, a modern prasad-cum-souvenir counter was inaugurated by the LG at the Jammu Airport, further enhancing devotee facilitation.

Also Read

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

Hyperlocal logistics firm Shadowfax to hire 10,000 delivery partners

Food delivery apps taking action on rising stress among delivery staff

Unfortunate that no G20 meetings were scheduled in Jammu: Farooq Abdullah

Violence over panchayat election nomination continues in West Bengal

Reduction in carbon emission due to Central govt's initiatives: Minister

Govt reinforcing public health infra to deal with emergency like Covid: KCR

Kerala approves 14th Five Year Plan approach document to transform economy

Southwest monsoon set to advance further in Kerala from June 18, says IMD

Topics :Jammu and KashmirDTDCFood delivery

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story