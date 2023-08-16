Home / India News / Vajpayee ji started new era of good governance says MP CM Chouhan

Vajpayee ji started new era of good governance says MP CM Chouhan

Chouhan along with Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president VD Sharma, ministers and MLAs paid floral tributes at Vajpayee's statue located at Shaurya Smarak intersection in Bhopal

Press Trust of India Bhopal
MP BJP leaders paid homage to Vajpayee at the state party office and remembered his contribution for the party and the nation

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday paid tributes to BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary and said the former prime minister started a new era of good governance and his life was dedicated to the interest of the nation.

Vajpayee died in 2018 at the age of 93.

Chouhan along with Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president VD Sharma, ministers and MLAs paid floral tributes at Vajpayee's statue located at Shaurya Smarak intersection in Bhopal.

The whole life of Atal ji, who started a new era of good governance, was dedicated to the interest of the nation. Your thoughts and principles will always inspire us for the welfare of the nation and society, Chouhan said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the morning, MP BJP leaders paid homage to Vajpayee at the state party office and remembered his contribution for the party and the nation.

Vajpayee is credited with popularising the BJP beyond its base and running a coalition government successfully for six years, during which he pushed reforms and boosted infrastructure.

Topics :Madhya PradeshShivaraj Singh ChouhanBhopalBJP

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

