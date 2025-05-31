Veteran tiger conservationist, author Valmik Thapar passes away in Delhi

Valmik Thapar passed away in Delhi on Saturday morning. A central figure in India’s wildlife conservation movement since the mid-1970s, Thapar was known for his decades-long work in protecting tigers and had served on more than 150 central and state government panels, Hindustan Times reported. Renowned tiger conservationist and authorpassed away in Delhi on Saturday morning. A central figure in India’s wildlife conservation movement since the mid-1970s, Thapar was known for his decades-long work in protecting tigers and had served on more than 150 central and state government panels, Hindustan Times reported.

According to the Sanctuary Nature Foundation, most of Thapar’s fieldwork was centred in Rajasthan, though he also played a pivotal role in the revival of other key reserves, notably Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.

A vocal advocate of responsible tourism, Thapar challenged the belief that all forms of tourism harm wildlife. He supported innovative approaches that foster collaboration between communities, scientists, forest staff, bureaucrats and the media to create sustainable conservation models.

Thapar authored 32 books over his lifetime, including four on African wildlife. His notable works include Living With Tigers and The Secret Life of Tigers. Thapar also inspired a whole generation of conservationists and students.

Tributes pour in for veteran tiger conservationist Thapar

Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh described Valmik Thapar as a towering figure in wildlife conservation, particularly tiger protection, over the past four decades. Calling his passing a significant loss on social media platform X, Ramesh said today’s thriving Ranthambore is a reflection of Thapar’s tireless dedication and deep commitment.

He added that Thapar had an exceptional grasp of biodiversity issues and was a regular voice in policy discussions. "Not a single day went by during my ministerial tenure without us speaking and more often than not, I was at the receiving end," Ramesh said. He also recalled their frequent exchanges when he chaired the parliamentary standing committee, noting that while they often debated, Thapar's insights were always rich with passion and concern.

Taking to social media, Koustubh Sharma, conservation science director at the Snow Leopard Trust, said, “Valmik, it’s hard to believe you’re gone.” He remembered first encountering Thapar in 1993 as a high school student, deeply moved by his compelling talk on tiger conservation.

He further recalled, “Years later, I was genuinely surprised to get a call from your deep voice, asking me to be in Delhi in March 2008 to receive the Carl Zeiss Award for Nature Conservation.” Sharma added, “That you recommended me to a recent university graduate for my first conservation award said so much about your generosity and faith in others.”

He said he treasured the long hours spent helping Thapar craft impactful presentations. “Working with you over the years taught me a great deal about how to make a message resonate,” Sharma said, fondly recalling a lighter moment: “One of my favourite memories is you calling in a panic, convinced you had ‘bacteria or whatever it is’ in your computer and asking me to fix it!”

Conservation biologist Neha Sinha said, “Valmik was a fearless champion for the tiger, raising awareness of India’s tiger conservation challenges on a global stage. As a keen student of tiger behaviour, his numerous books offered valuable insights into their habits and nature. He skilfully blended academic research with passionate advocacy at a time when India’s conservation movement was still in its infancy. He will be remembered as the voice for a creature that cannot speak for itself.”