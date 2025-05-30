Kannada remark row: 'Will ban Kamal Haasan film if he doesn't apologise'

Karnataka’s Minister for Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Tangadagi, has backed the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce's (KFCC) decision to halt the release of Kamal Haasan ’s upcoming film "Thug Life" in the state unless the actor issues a public apology.

The minister said, “I have written a letter, After that, the film chamber of commerce has also taken a good decision and held a press meet yesterday (May 29) saying that if he doesn't apologise in two days his film will be banned. I extend my compliments to the film chamber of commerce as the Minister for Kannada and Culture.”

Tangadagi insisted that disrespect towards the Kannada language or its people would not be tolerated, regardless of a person's stature. “We will not allow it, if he doesn't apologise. He should apologise. Any light comment against Kannada will not be tolerated. If he doesn't apologise, we will take our decision,” he said. When asked directly whether a ban would follow if no apology is issued, he responded, “Yes.”

Controversy over Kannada remark

Kamal Haasan has been facing criticism for saying that "Kannada was born out of Tamil" during a promotional event. His statement has angered pro-Kannada groups and cultural organisations, who view the comment as an affront to the Kannada language.

KFCC President M Narasimhalu confirmed that the industry would stand with Kannada-speaking people. He said that distributors and exhibitors have voluntarily chosen not to screen Haasan’s film if he fails to apologise. “Kannada organisations have expressed anger over his statement. There is demand that his movies should not be released here,” he said.

He also mentioned that the KFCC is in contact with the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, and its president Ravi Kottarakara is trying to engage with Haasan. Narasimhalu stated, “The industry is with Kannada organisations and the people.” He added that no legal action is being taken and that the decision not to screen the film is being made by distributors and exhibitors themselves.

“Political leaders have also condemned his statement -- whether those in the government or those from the opposition. We are not saying don't release or ban,” Narasimhalu added.

Minister urges Shivarajkumar to intervene

Tangadagi revealed that he had spoken to Kannada actor Shivarajkumar and urged him to speak with Haasan. “I spoke to Shivarajkumar about this when we shared the stage yesterday. Dr Rajkumar (Shivrajkumar's father and Kannada thespian) and family have worked a lot for Kannada cause, likewise Kannadaiga's have also nurtured them. As a senior actor you (Shivarajkumar) make him (Kamal Hassan) understand. I told him on the stage. We cannot tolerate it. Let Shivarajkumar or another senior actor speak to him,” he said.

He also pointed to a past controversy involving singer Sonu Nigam, stressing that outsiders criticising Kannada will not be accepted. “It cannot be tolerated. I support the stand taken by the film chamber of commerce. The government is with them on this matter,” Tangadagi said.

Commenting on some actors opposing the move to block Haasan’s film, Tangadagi questioned whether such comments about Kannada should be tolerated. “We want to see Kamal Haasan as an actor, but not as an actor limited to one language, because he has acted in all languages. Respecting actors is our duty, but when it comes to language, whoever it is -- language is first, rest all later. So there is no question of compromise,” he said.

Haasan refuses to apologise

Meanwhile, in Chennai, Kamal Haasan once again refused to apologise. He said he believed in the law and justice and maintained that his love for Karnataka was genuine. He further said that threats of a boycott by pro-Kannada groups were not new to him and that he had faced similar threats in the past.