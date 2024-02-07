Vegetarian KFC to open in Ayodhya, government ready to offer space

Ayodhya has become a hotspot since the inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22. The city has witnessed pilgrims in huge numbers for a glance at Ram Lalla. There are discussions regarding the opening of different food outlets in the holy city, with the condition that such food chains will only serve vegetarian food to adhere to local customs and regulations.

After the success of Domino's in Ayodhya, which is located a kilometre away from the newly-built Ram Mandir, officials are in talks about opening an outlet of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) to sell only vegetarian items on the menu.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

KFC is a world brand which is popular for its chicken-based menu. However, KFC already has an outlet in Ayodhya located on the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway, but within the sacred city, the official prohibits non-vegetarian food items. However, Ayodhya authorities are open to welcoming KFC if the global brand is ready to include only vegetarian food in its menu.

Govt ready to give KFC a space Vishal Singh, a government official, stated and Moneycontrol reported, "We are ready to provide even KFC a space if it decides to sell only vegetarian items." Singh emphasised that the city is receptive to new big food chain outlets, but the government's only concern is to exclude non-vegetarian fare from the panch Kosi area.

Ayodhya's strict rules prohibit serving meat and alcohol within the Panch Kosi Marg. The route encompasses the Panch Kosi Parikrama, which is a 15-kilometre pilgrimage circuit around Ayodhya which holds special significance with the Ramayana.

Vishal Singh also mentioned that they have offers from food outlets to set up shops in Ayodhya.

“We welcome them with open arms, but there is only one restriction, that they should not serve non-veg food items inside the panch Kosi,” he added

Rise in tourism The number of pilgrims visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya surged since its inauguration. Around 10 to 12 lakh visitors are expected until the day of Ram Navami on April 17.

Ayodhya is expected to expand its identity beyond the temple with 161 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), which is around 8769.52 crore, signed at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit in February last year.

The state tourism department is all set to initiate projects worth Rs 2020 crore, and the housing department will undertake projects worth Rs 3234 crore.