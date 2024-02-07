PM Modi mocks Congress chief, says Kharge gave '400 par ashirvaad' to BJP

Parliament Budget Session: Following his fiery speech filled with jibes at the Congress, the Opposition's failure, and the upcoming general elections in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now replying to the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing the Upper House, PM Modi took a dig at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his claim that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance will win 400 seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Kharge ji has given 400 paar ashirvaad to the Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP]. When will he get the chance to say that again?" PM Modi said.

On Kharge's 'long' speech in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said that he was wondering how Kharge got the freedom to speak so much. "Then, I realised that the two commandos who are usually here were not present... Kharge ji, after realising there were no umpires or commandos, kept hitting 4s and 6s," PM Modi said.



The prime minister also recalled incidents from the previous year, noting, "I remember the incident from last year. We used to sit in that building, and attempts were made to stifle the voices of the PM of the country."

Addressing the present situation, he said, "Today too, you have come prepared not to listen. But you can't suppress my voice. People of the country have strengthened this voice. I, too, have come prepared this time."





Addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, “The Congress, in its greed for power, openly strangled democracy. It also dissolved democratically-elected governments overnight.”

He further accused the Congress party of “creating narratives to break the country.”

"The Congress that jailed Constitutional decorum, the Congress that tried to lock up newspapers - that Congress has now acquired the habit of creating narratives of breaking the country. This was not enough, now they are making statements about breaking the north and south. And this Congress is lecturing us on democracy and federalism!" he said.

He emphasised the resilience of his voice, underlining that it cannot be muzzled, thanks to the support of the people.

Further criticising the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that while the Congress party had ceded significant portions of the country's land to the enemy, it now attempts to deliver lectures on internal security.

"Congress ceded large chunks of the country's land to the enemy but is now giving sermons to us on internal security," he said.

He also challenged the Congress party's credibility, highlighting their inconsistency in guaranteeing leaders and policies. He pointed out the irony of Congress questioning the guarantees provided by his government while lacking a stable foundation within their party.

"Congress does not have guarantee of its leaders and policies but is questioning Modi's guarantees," he said.

In another scathing attack, PM Modi accused the Congress of remaining inspired by the British and perpetuating symbols of slavery for decades. "Congress gave such narratives that those following Indian traditions were looked down upon," he said.