Very soon, someone from our own soil will go to space in our rocket: Shukla

On his Axiom-4 Mission, Shukla said the experience from the ISS mission would be very useful for India's own Gaganyaan mission, and he learnt a lot in the past year as part of his mission

MoS Jitendra Singh (centre) with astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (left) and astronaut Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair | Photo: PTI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:28 PM IST
Excited after a successful mission to the International Space Station (ISS), Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Thursday hoped someone would very soon travel to space “from our own capsule, from our rocket, from our soil”. 
Addressing a press conference here, Group Captain Shukla said the first-hand experience from the ISS mission 
was invaluable and a lot better than any training. 
He also said India looks saare jahaan se achcha (better than the entire world) even today — words first used by Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma after his space mission in 1984. 
On his Axiom-4 Mission, Shukla said the experience from the ISS mission would be very useful for India’s own Gaganyaan mission, and he learnt a lot in the past year as part of his mission. 
“No matter how much training you have done, even after that, when you sit in the rocket and the engines ignite, 
when they catch fire, I think it is a very different feeling.” 
“I had not imagined how it would feel, and I was actually running behind the rocket for the first few seconds, and it took me some time to catch up to it. From that moment until the time we splashed down, the experience was unbelievable. It was so exciting and so amazing that I have really been struggling to find words to convey it to you, so that you can live that experience through my words,” he said. 
At the press conference, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the Department of Space has been around for nearly 70 years, and officially, the Isro was established in 1969. 
“.... why all this had to happen only in the last few years, why it couldn't have happened in the last five, six decades. We have started following the strategies which are followed by the rest of the world. Now, our benchmarks are global benchmarks, our strategies are global, and the parameters that we are seeking to live up to are global,” he said. 
Group Captain Prasanth B Nair, who is part of India’s Gaganyaan crew, said, “A few months from now, we are going to have Diwali. That is the time when Ram ji entered Ayodhya. Over here right now, if I can call myself Lakshman... even though I am older than ‘Shuks’ (Shukla), I would love to be Lakshman to this Ram any day.” “But let’s remember Ram and Lakshman got a lot of help from the entire ‘vanar sena’, that is our fantastic ISRO team... otherwise it would not have been possible,” he said. 
Shukla thanked the government, Isro and everyone else who worked hard to successfully execute the mission. 
“I would also like to thank everyone who helped bring this mission to the population of our country, making it accessible for everyone to view. In the end, I would like to thank each and every citizen of this country who behaved in a way that made it feel like they actually owned this mission. I truly felt that this was a mission for the entire nation,” he said.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

