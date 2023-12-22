Home / India News / VFS Global renews pact with Norway to offer visa, residence permit services

VFS Global renews pact with Norway to offer visa, residence permit services

VFS Global on Friday said it has renewed contract with the Norway government to provide services related to visa and residence permit applications for the northern European country in India and abroad

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

VFS Global on Friday said it has renewed contract with the Norway government to provide services related to visa and residence permit applications for the northern European country in India and abroad.

As per the agreement, VFS Global will continue to operate on behalf of the Norway government in all regions worldwide -- Americas, Australasia, China and Hong Kong, Europe and CIS, India, Middle East and North Africa, Russia, Belarus and Armenia, and South Asia, the company said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

VFS Global has worked with the Norway government since 2014 and handled nearly 1.5 million applications on its behalf.

"We are delighted that we will continue to serve the Norway government as their sole service provider. We have enjoyed a strong partnership and welcome the opportunity to renew our services in the existing locations where we operate.

"We look forward to offering best-in-class visa solutions, and a seamless application process across all regions globally with an annual estimated customer count of 2,20,000," VFS Global Head of Business Development Chris Dix said.

This contract comes after VFS Global was appointed to manage the UK government visa and passport services across 142 countries, catering to approximately 3.8 million applicants annually.

Additionally, VFS Global has secured the global biometric collection service mandate with Australia and renewed the global visa service contract with Sweden.

Also Read

Protesters try to storm Baghdad Green Zone over burning of Quran in Denmark

US Embassy in India surpasses goal of processing 1 mn non-immigrant visas

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

Adventure travel firm Intrepid expects to bring 12,000 travellers to India

INDIA bloc hits the streets nationwide against MPs' suspension. Details

Parl security breach case: Court extends custodial remand of Lalit Jha

31 people lost their lives in rain related incidents in TN: FM Sitharaman

3 persons, including a 6-month baby, test positive for Covid-19 in Bengal

Delhi excise case: Court asks CBI to depute sufficient staff for inspection

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :visa relaxationVisaE-tourist visa schemeVisa policy

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story