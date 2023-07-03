Vice-Admiral Atul Anand takes over as Additional Secretary, DMA



Anand was commissioned into the executive branch of the Indian Navy in January 1988. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA); Defence Services Command and Staff College, Mirpur (Bangladesh) and the National Defence College, New Delhi. Vice-Admiral Atul Anand took over as Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs on July 3. The post was previously held by Lt Gen Anil Puri.



Anand, a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), has held the command of Torpedo Recovery Vessel INTRV A72; missile boat INS Chatak; corvette INS Khukri; and INS Mumbai. He has also attended the Advanced Security Cooperation course at the Asia Pacific Centre of Security Studies, Hawaii, US.