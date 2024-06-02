Home / India News / Vistara Paris-Mumbai flight gets bomb threat, makes emergency landing

Vistara Paris-Mumbai flight gets bomb threat, makes emergency landing

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 306 persons onboard from Paris received a bomb threat after which a full emergency was declared at the city airport prior to its arrival here, a source said.

The flight landed at 10:19 am on Sunday, the source said.

Following this, full emergency was declared at 10:08 am, as per the source, who added that the flight landed at 10:19 am.

ALSO READ: Delhi bound IndiGo flight gets bomb threat, passengers safely disembarked

"There were 294 passengers and 12 crew onboard the Paris-Mumbai flight," the source said.

Vistara in a statement confirmed that "a security concern has been noted by our staff while onboard the airline's flight UK 024 operating from Paris to Mumbai on 2 June 2024."

Following the protocol, the airline immediately informed the relevant authorities, a Vistara spokesperson said in the statement.

It also said that the flight has landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and the airline is fully cooperating with the security agencies for all the mandatory checks.

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

