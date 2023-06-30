Voice analysis, polygraph tests on DRDO scientist unneeded: Defence lawyer

The defence on Friday opposed a prosecution plea seeking nod to conduct layered voice, psychological analysis and polygraph tests on DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, accused of providing secret information to a Pakistani agent, arguing these examinations are not necessary.

Kurulkar, the then-director of a Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO)-affiliated laboratory in Pune, was arrested by the Maharashtra ATS on May 3 on charges of leaking confidential information to a Pakistani intelligence operative. The ATS had submitted an application before the court of Additional Sessions Judge (Special Judge ) S R Navandar, seeking permission to conduct "voice layer and psychological analysis tests" on Kurulkar and sought his temporary custody to complete the examination. The anti-terror agency has also sought the DRDO scientist's consent to face a polygraph test. "We filed our say in the court and argued before the judge that the aforementioned tests are not necessary because the prosecution case is about alleged communication through a mobile phone and therefore the tests are unnecessary," said Rhishikesh Ganu, the defence counsel representing Kurulkar. Ganu also argued that compelling the accused to undergo these tests will violate his fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution. Vijay Fargade, the prosecution lawyer, countered the defence argument and said facing these scientific tests in no way violate the fundamental rights of the accused. "Layered voice analysis (LVA) test is conducted just to understand whether the subject is speaking the truth or lying through speech vibrations while responding to questions so that further course of investigation can be decided," submitted Fargade. An LVA test enables one to understand a subject's mental state and emotional condition by assessing content of his speech while responding to various sets of questions. Judge Navandar heard both sides' arguments and said an order will be passed on July 7.