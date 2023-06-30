Home / India News / Voice analysis, polygraph tests on DRDO scientist unneeded: Defence lawyer

Voice analysis, polygraph tests on DRDO scientist unneeded: Defence lawyer

An LVA test enables one to understand a subject's mental state and emotional condition by assessing content of his speech while responding to various sets of questions

Press Trust of India Pune
DRDO

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 11:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The defence on Friday opposed a prosecution plea seeking nod to conduct layered voice, psychological analysis and polygraph tests on DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, accused of providing secret information to a Pakistani agent, arguing these examinations are not necessary.

Kurulkar, the then-director of a Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO)-affiliated laboratory in Pune, was arrested by the Maharashtra ATS on May 3 on charges of leaking confidential information to a Pakistani intelligence operative. The ATS had submitted an application before the court of Additional Sessions Judge (Special Judge ) S R Navandar, seeking permission to conduct "voice layer and psychological analysis tests" on Kurulkar and sought his temporary custody to complete the examination. The anti-terror agency has also sought the DRDO scientist's consent to face a polygraph test. "We filed our say in the court and argued before the judge that the aforementioned tests are not necessary because the prosecution case is about alleged communication through a mobile phone and therefore the tests are unnecessary," said Rhishikesh Ganu, the defence counsel representing Kurulkar. Ganu also argued that compelling the accused to undergo these tests will violate his fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution. Vijay Fargade, the prosecution lawyer, countered the defence argument and said facing these scientific tests in no way violate the fundamental rights of the accused. "Layered voice analysis (LVA) test is conducted just to understand whether the subject is speaking the truth or lying through speech vibrations while responding to questions so that further course of investigation can be decided," submitted Fargade. An LVA test enables one to understand a subject's mental state and emotional condition by assessing content of his speech while responding to various sets of questions. Judge Navandar heard both sides' arguments and said an order will be passed on July 7.

Also Read

DRDO CEPTAM Result 2023 is out now on drdo.gov.in, Know how to check here

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 62 Apprentice Vacancies

DRDO scientist held for giving info to Pak, sent in custody till May 29

WhatsApp will now let you share voice status, here's how to post one

Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh

Odisha train accident: 29 bodies identified, 6 handed over to families

CERT-In cyber security norms bar use of Anydesk, Teamviewer by govt dept

Andhra suffers 37% deficit rainfall in June, logs 59.2 mm: Met dept

Area under paddy down 26% to 26.55 lakh hectare so far this kharif season

Important to highlight work done in back offices of Indian judiciary: CJI

Topics :DRDO

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story