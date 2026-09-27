Wangchuk backs CJP's Oct 2 protest against CEC, may not attend physically

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday backed the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed October 2 protest seeking accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying efforts to improve accountability in the country and the electoral process deserved support.

While he expressed his support for CJP's proposed agitation, Wangchuk added that he might not be physically present during the protest.

His comments came amid a row over the functioning of the Election Commission following an Indian Express report's revelation that Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions concerning voter registration, deletions and restoration of names and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The Election Commission on Saturday asserted that all decisions relating to SIR received the unanimous approval of all three commissioners. It also announced measures to assist voters facing notices during the revision, including home visits by Booth Level Officers in cases involving unmapped electors and logical discrepancies, and said such people would generally not have to appear personally for hearings. Wangchuk expressed his support for CJP's proposed protest but said he did not need to physically participate in every movement. "Backing definitely, anything to improve accountability in the nation, always with them," he said. "The whole idea of supporting movements for me is that these movements are on their own. So there are many people now for that issue, and I am happy to see that, and therefore I hope I will not be needed on the CEC issue," he said.

Wangchuk said the electoral process was among the most important requirements for a democratic country and needed to be improved. "If the election process is spoiled, then what is left of democracy?" he said, adding that promises made by governments must be fulfilled. Referring to the promise made to Ladakh on the Sixth Schedule, he said, "The promises that you made should be fulfilled. For example, Ladakh was promised a 6th Schedule." Wangchuk said he supported organisations, political parties and politicians working to bring justice and accountability, including people within the ruling BJP. He said October 2 was a "very sacred day" as it marked the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, whose methods of peaceful protest had inspired movements for people's rights.