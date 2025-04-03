Waqf (Amendment) Bill debate moves to Rajya Sabha - What's the road ahead?

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today, a day after its passage in the Lok Sabha following a marathon 14-hour debate. The Bill, which seeks to reform the administration of Waqf properties and strengthen Waqf boards, has sparked intense political debate, with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) defending it as a step toward transparency and inclusivity, while the opposition has criticised it as unconstitutional and anti-minority.

Rajya Sabha numbers game: Will the Bill secure approval?

Party-wise breakdown of support In favour (NDA) – 125 votes The Bill is set to undergo a crucial test in the Rajya Sabha, where the current strength stands at 236 members. For the Bill to be passed, the ruling NDA requires 119 votes. With the backing of independent and nominated members, its total support reaches 125. Meanwhile, the opposition commands 95 votes, leaving 16 members yet to take a clear stand.

-BJP: 98

-JDU: 4

-NCP: 3

-TDP: 2

-JDS: 1

-Shiv Sena: 1

-RPI (A): 1

- AGP: 1

- RLD: 1

- UPPL: 1

- RLM: 1

- PMK: 1

- TMC-M: 1

- NPP: 1

- Independents: 2

- Nominated members: 6

Against (INDIA bloc) – 95 votes

-Congress: 27

-TMC: 13

-DMK: 10

-AAP: 10

-SP: 4

-YSRCP: 7

-RJD: 5

-JMM: 3

-CPI(M): 4

-CPI: 2

-IUML: 2

-NCP (Pawar): 2

-Shiv Sena (UBT): 2

-AGM: 1

-MDMK: 1

-KCM: 1

-Independent: 1

Undecided – 16 members

-BRS: 4

-BJD: 7

-AIADMK: 4

-BSP: 1

Key provisions of the Bill

The legislation proposes several changes to the Waqf Act of 1995. It aims to:

- Strengthen Waqf tribunals for quicker dispute resolution.

- Introduce a structured selection process for Waqf boards.

- Reduce mandatory contributions by waqf institutions from 7 per cent to 5 per cent.

- Mandate audits for Waqf institutions earning over ₹1 lakh annually.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who introduced the bill, emphasised that it does not interfere with religious practices but focuses solely on property management. “This Bill is about better governance and inclusivity. It is not retrospective and does not seek to confiscate anyone’s property,” Rijiju stated during the Lok Sabha session.

Heated debate in Lok Sabha

The debate in the Lok Sabha saw sharp exchanges between the government and opposition members. Kiren Rijiju accused previous governments of mismanaging Waqf properties, citing instances where prime lands were allegedly handed over to Waqf boards without due process. "India has the largest waqf properties in the world. Why hasn’t this wealth been used for education, healthcare, or skill development for poor Muslims?" he questioned.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing attack on the government, accusing it of attempting to ‘dilute the Constitution’ and disenfranchise minorities. “This bill aims to divide Indian society and defame minority communities,” Gogoi said. He also criticised provisions requiring individuals to have practiced Islam for five years before declaring property as Waqf, calling it discriminatory. “Will you ask for certificates from other religions too?” Gogoi asked.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly opposed the bill, alleging it was unconstitutional and designed to create conflicts between religious communities. In a dramatic gesture, Owaisi tore up a copy of the Bill during his speech. “This Bill is an attack on Article 25 of the Constitution. It seeks to create rifts in society under the guise of reform,” he said.

Government’s defense

Responding to criticism, Rijiju reiterated that the Bill had undergone extensive scrutiny by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and incorporated feedback from stakeholders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed allegations of bias, stating that no non-Muslim would be involved in managing waqf properties and that the bill does not interfere with religious freedoms. "This is about justice and welfare for all," Shah said.

Opposition’s concerns

Opposition leaders raised concerns about potential misuse of power by government-appointed collectors, who are tasked with verifying ownership of waqf properties under the new provisions. Critics argued this could lead to biased decisions against minority communities.

The inclusion of women in waqf boards was another contentious issue. While the government labelled it as a step toward gender justice, opposition members pointed out that limiting representation to just two women falls short of ensuring meaningful participation.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 now awaits discussion in the Rajya Sabha, where similar debates are expected to unfold. With its passage in Lok Sabha by a vote of 288-232 after rejecting all opposition amendments, the government appears determined to push through its vision of reforming Waqf administration despite strong resistance from opposition parties.