War against militancy in Jammu and Kashmir not fully over: DG Police

f the challenge is to move forward even though we have to bear losses... we will not back down from that challenge, Jammu and Kashmir's top police officer added

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 1:33 PM IST
The war against militancy in Jammu and Kashmir is not fully over and security forces may be suffering losses but will not back down from the fight, the union territory's Director General of Police R R Swain said here on Monday.

The forces, he said, were trying to minimise losses.

"If the challenge is to move forward even though we have to bear losses... we will not back down from that challenge, Jammu and Kashmir's top police officer added.

He was talking to reporters after paying obeisance at Srinagar's Chatipadshai Gurudwara on the occasion of Gurpurab.

This war is not over fully yet. The war will only end when one side acknowledges that there is no benefit in it and it will not take them anywhere other than bloodshed. Till that time, as far as our fight is concerned, it is a reality that losses happen but we have to move forward by bearing those losses. We cannot back down from this war, Swain said.

Responding to a query, he said infiltration increases at some places and decreases at some others with every snowfall.

It is a matter of strategy and cannot be discussed publicly, he said.

Last week, five army personnel, including two captains, were killed in an operation in Rajouri. In the same operation, two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander trained in Afghanistan, were gunned down.

Topics :Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir terror attackmilitancyJammu and Kashmir governmentIndian Army

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 1:33 PM IST

